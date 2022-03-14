Cost of living crisis: SDLP drafts emergency bill to access £300m for struggling families

The SDLP has said it will try to introduce emergency legislation in the Assembly today in a last ditch attempt to unlock hundreds of millions of pounds in support for struggling families as the cost of living crisis deepens.

Last week, a row erupted after Finance Minister Conor Murphy insisted a budget cannot be struck without an Executive in place, meaning an additional £300m allocated to the administration for the coming financial year cannot be spent.

The DUP, whose withdrawal of First Minister Paul Givan led to the Executive’s collapse, said there were other ways to spend the money, such as on a reduction in the regional rate.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said his party has been supported by the others to explore whether legislation can be introduced, and will today seek formal support from the Speaker’s office for introduction.

The Foyle MLA said: “We have £300m sitting there doing nothing because there is no Executive. The easiest way to resolve this is for the DUP to nominate a First Minister to restore the Executive but with time ticking down we certainly can’t bank on that. We need to use all routes open to us to help people now.

“In the absence of an Executive, the SDLP has drafted an emergency bill to allow for emergency financial support to be provided to people who are currently struggling with rising costs.” He said the bill as drafted allows for powers under the Financial Assistance Act (NI) 2009 to be exercised by ministers, in the absence of a First or Deputy First Minister, with Assembly authority for prescribed emergency payments.

He said it would allow “emergency payments related directly to devolved powers and responsibilities” to be made.

“I recognise time is short, but that is not a reason to simply sit on our hands, do nothing, and tell our communities sorry, ‘there’s nothing we can do’. This legislation provides a pathway to putting money in the pockets of those who need it,” Mr Durkan said. “Today I will table the bill with the Speakers office and then the SDLP will seek to engage formally with whips and the business office to move the mountains required to find time in this mandate.”

Yesterday, SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole suggested on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme that the £200 energy support payment given to those in receipt of benefits would be “extended across Northern Ireland”.