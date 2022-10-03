Cost of living: Rates relief not possible without Stormont Executive, says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said it is not possible to cancel or defer rates for households and businesses to help with cost of living pressures due to the lack of an Executive.

The news comes after the largest single energy price hike in Northern Ireland — the 56.3% increase imposed by Firmus Energy — came into effect today.

Domestic and non-domestic rates are paid by households and businesses here to fund public services, from bin collections to healthcare.

Rates have been frozen in Northern Ireland in the past, such as during the Covid pandemic.

Minister Murphy was recently asked by independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden whether he has plans to cancel or defer domestic and non-domestic rates to reduce living and business costs during the cost-of-living crisis.

He replied: “Given the ongoing absence of an Executive it is not legally possible for me to act unilaterality to take forward new legislation to cancel or formally defer rates bills for domestic or non-domestic ratepayers.

“Such legislation would, as a minimum, require Executive agreement because these proposals could reduce the revenue that is required within central government budgets, or stop vital funding to Councils that rely upon rates as their primary source of income.”

Ms Sugden said that, with funds here already stretched, cancelling or deferring rates may not be possible, but without an Executive we are unable to make any serious budgetary decisions at all to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

“I would, however, expect the Northern Ireland Government to be lobbying Westminster for support funding similar to that which we saw during the various lockdowns and periods of restrictions during the pandemic,” she said.

“It will require considerable resources to ensure everyone here can afford even the basics such as heat, food and electricity. But we need to be thinking of all the different ways that we can limit the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people.

“For instance, I have also recently asked ministers about their plans to support people to better insulate their homes, assist community and voluntary groups to support their local communities and offer free school meals and extended breakfast and after-school clubs to all pupils.

“Regarding supporting people to better insulate their houses — this is now able to go ahead as it is current Government policy.”

In addition to Firmus Energy, a number of other energy suppliers have also increased their prices in recent days — including SSE Airtricity, Electric Ireland and Click Ireland, who all put their electricity price up by about a third, while gas from SSE Airtricity increased by 28%.

Speaking last week, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey expressed concern over pressures on households with vulnerable people, including those with disabilities, pensioners and children.

“In a matter of days thousands of households here, which are already in crisis, will be faced with yet another increase in energy prices,” she said.

“As I continue with my engagement with groups and organisations on the ground I am hearing a consistent story of many households with vulnerable people including those with disabilities, pensioners and children, affected by impossible choices around the basic essentials of light, heat and a warm meal.

“I am determined that my department will continue to do all it can to help those in need with our ongoing schemes like Affordable Warmth, Make the Call, Social Supermarkets.

“I have also tasked officials to develop options to provide further support, but any new initiatives would require a budget and a functioning Executive.

“There can be no doubting now that the absence of these is affecting lives in a very negative way.”