Council motion to investigate Ian Paisley fundraising dinner defeated

A call for official auditors to carry out an investigation into a council’s decision to attend a dinner hosted by North Antrim MP Ian Paisley has been defeated.

Alliance’s proposal for the NI Audit Office to probe the decision-making process by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council was rejected at a special meeting on Tuesday morning.

Coast Road councillor Gerardine Mulvenna had requested the meeting “in light of the Electoral Commission findings that a dinner attended by council officers and representatives in September 2017 was a party political fundraiser”.

Speaking after the meeting, she said that she also wanted to ensure that this “debacle does not happen again”.

Ms Mulvenna also stated that the council had “failed to answer legitimate questions” but welcomed an undertaking by Chief Executive Anne Donaghy to provide answers.

Alliance councillors said that they were “disappointed” by the vote which saw 18 votes against their proposal and eight abstentions, with Sinn Fein and an Ulster Unionist saying they would like questions answered.

Ms Donaghy told the meeting that she would come back with answers to all the questions in writing.

Alliance is demanding to know how the invitations were made, who was invited, and if the council did not suspect it was a fundraiser.

The request for the meeting was supported by TUV, Ulster Unionists, Sinn Fein and SDLP councillors.

Last month, Mr Paisley was fined £1,300 for failing to return donations from “impermissible donors” within 30 days. It must be paid by October 8.

The guest speaker at the dinner at Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena was Conservative MP Michael Gove.

After the Electoral Commission findings, the DUP said: “This event was not organised by the party but by Ian in his capacity as Member of Parliament for North Antrim and the associated donations were received on that basis.

“Mr Paisley co-operated fully with the investigation and, while acting in good faith, he accepts the outcome of the report.”

In a statement issued after the meeting, Alliance councillor Patricia O’Lynn said Mid and East Antrim Borough Council “made repeated attempts to block councillors asking key questions regarding the Council’s appearance at a fundraising dinner for Ian Paisley MP”.

Ms O’Lynn also said DUP councillors had questions to answer, after voting against an Audit Office investigation and against reinstating a cap on the council’s expenditure for corporate events.

She said that the meeting was an attempt to gain clarity and transparency for ratepayers across the borough.

“It only happened after repeated attempts by the Council to block it,” she claimed.

“We are extremely disappointed that rather than answer legitimate and key questions, the Council and DUP did not allow a full and open debate on behalf of the public, who rightly want to know the Council’s role in a political fundraiser.

“The message coming out of today’s meeting — and indeed this entire episode — is the DUP and Mid and East Antrim Council do not think openness and transparency is an important enough issue to debate.”

The DUP leader on the council, Gregg McKeen, claimed that yesterday’s meeting will cost ratepayers around £5,000.

He said: “This matter has been subject to extensive scrutiny, including Freedom of Information requests and much more.

“The council’s actions were examined by the Audit Office who are satisfied and the matter is considered closed.”

The subject was also raised at a meeting of the borough council on Monday night.

Speaking at the meeting, TUV councillor Timothy Gaston said: “Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Two years since the event we now have had Audit Office recommendations. We have also had serious findings from the Electoral Commission."

DUP Mayor Peter Johnston replied: “I’m content the question has been answered. I am going to move on.”