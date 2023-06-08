Council of Europe says it has ‘serious concerns’ over progress of issues related to NI Troubles Legacy Bill

The Council of Europe has said it has it has “serious concerns” over what it believes to be a lack of progress in resolving a number of issues related to the Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy Bill.

The group’s Committee of Ministers who oversee the implementation of judgments from the European Court of Human Rights made the announcement via a statement following a meeting in Strasbourg, France on Thursday.

The Bill is currently at the report stage in the House of Lords, but the Council of Europe has “noted with serious concern the absence of tangible progress to sufficiently allay concerns about the Bill’s compatibility with the European Convention on Human Rights”.

The Council “strongly reiterated” its calls upon the authorities to amend several aspects of the Bill including to reconsider the conditional immunity scheme and to allow the limited number of pending legacy inquests to conclude, to avoid further delay for the families involved.

They also noted “the importance of gaining the confidence of victims, families and potential witnesses for the success of any new investigative body, particularly if aimed at achieving truth and reconciliation”.

Last year, The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said the UK government should consider withdrawing the Legacy Bill in view of the “widespread opposition” in Northern Ireland.

During the meeting, the Council also adopted a fifth “interim resolution’ on the McKerr vs the United Kingdom group of cases which date back to 2001.

The case’s origins relate to Mr Jonathan McKerr whose father, Gervaise McKerr was killed when by members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary’s Home Support Unit when they shot the car he was travelling in 1982 in Lurgan.

In May 2022, then Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis sponsored the Troubles Legacy Bill legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles which aimed at limiting criminal investigations, legal proceedings, inquests and police complaints.

Separately, the Council also expressed “profound concern” that is has been four years since the UK Supreme Court found there has still not been a Convention-compliant inquiry into the death of lawyer Pat Finucane in 1989.

Mr Finucane, whose son is Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, was shot 14 times by the UDA while eating a meal with his family.

The Council said “there is still no clear indication of how, the Secretary of State proposes to proceed” with the inquiry into his death.