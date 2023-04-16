Councillor attacked while canvassing thanks supporters and vows to continue work

An Alliance Party councillor has said the cross-party support he has received after he was assaulted has been “very encouraging” as he vows to not let the ordeal stop him from advocating for his party.

Michael Long was subjected to abuse and an assault by two men who approached him while out canvassing for the party in the Carncaver Road area of Belfast on Saturday.

He said the men shouted “I know who you are” at him before proceeding to accuse him of being “republican scum” who was not “wanted in loyalist areas” and blocking his path.

The PSNI has since said it is treating the incident as a hate crime.

Shortly after speaking to the Belfast Telegraph about the ordeal, Mr Long whose wife is Alliance Party leader Naomi Long received outpouring support on social media.

"It’s been very encouraging to have lots of different people from every party contact me in the last few hours as its become more public,” he said.

"The support has been across the board from all parties, and people have been so supportive, I really want to thank them for that."

Mr Long received various messages of support on social media including from fellow Alliance members such as Danny Donnelly who said he hoped “the PSNI catch those responsible” and David Honeyford who said the incident was “shocking” and was sorry Mr Long “had to go through it.

Mr Long also received a message of support from UUP leader Doug Beattie who called the perpetrators “mindless individuals.”

“Really sorry to hear this Michael” tweeted Mr Beattie in response to a social media post from Mr Long.

"Some mindless individuals not representative of the majority in that area.”

Mr Long said the support shows the commonality of politicians across Northern Ireland in canvassing.

"I think it just shows that we’re all councillors and what-not, and it’s difficult going out to people’s doors and knocking them.

"There is a general appreciate that everyone should be able to do that and not let anything get in our way.”

Following the incident, the Alliance councillor still proceeded to attend a planned campaign event in the evening, saying he is determined to not let people “think they can stop” him.

"I’m not letting anyone think they can stop me doing what I am determined to do, I went straight back out in the evening and we will continue to knock doors.

"Although I was on my own at the time at the time, so I won’t be doing that again. I’ll make sure I have a team from now. It’s a message I would send to anyone, make sure you are working in pairs or more.”

Earlier today the Alliance councillor spoke of the ordeal to the Belfast Telegraph and said the incident was a first in his 22-years as an elected representative.

"I have never been faced with this level of intimidation, as a local councillor, I work for everyone in my community and this attempt to stop me from engaging with constituents is a clear attack on the democratic process,” he said.

“I loathe that I had to leave the street however, I was back on the doors nearby within the hour and I will continue to reach out to people across Lisnasharragh, in every street and area, as I have done throughout my time as a councillor. This event will not deter me.

“The incident has been reported to the PSNI and I’d like to thank them for their assistance. These thugs will not deter us from representing every section of our community and we will continue fighting for a shared future.”

In response to the incident, the PSNI’s Superintendent Finola Dornan said: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming Northern Ireland council election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality.

“We are treating this as a hate crime and enquiries are ongoing."

Police have asked that anyone with information about the incident contact them via 101.