Councillor vows to ‘keep speaking out’ following graffiti from ‘rockets and bullies’ in east Belfast

Anti-Irish News graffiti has been scrawled on the wall of an Alliance party office in east Belfast.

It comes after councillor Michael Long highlighted concerns in The Irish News over a loyalist bonfire displaying violent, sectarian and Nazi images.

Mr Long said he will not be intimidated after an office run by his wife, Alliance leader Naomi Long, was targeted on the Newtownards Road overnight on Thursday.

The message which said: "F*** The Irish News", was signed CRT.

CRT is believed to be a reference to loyalist youths in east Belfast who call themselves 'Clonduff Rocket Team'.

The PSNI said they are treating the development as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

A spokeswoman added that two males were seen in the area on an electric-powered motocross-type bicycle at around 1.40am on Friday.

The driver is described as wearing dark trousers, a dark-coloured 'Canada Goose' coat, 'Nike Air Max' trainers and a balaclava.

"The passenger was described as wearing a dark-coloured hooded top and lighter-coloured work trousers with multiple dark-coloured pockets," the PSNI said in a statement.

The attack was carried just hours after Mr Long, voiced concern about a loyalist bonfire and symbols hung in a hut used by builders at Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre.

In a video shared on Twitter Mr Long said he said he spoke out about “unacceptable paramilitary and sectarian images” and their office was targeted.

He had “clear message” for those responsible: “Whatever the rocket, whatever the bully, I will continue to stand up for the rights of those in my local community and who I represent.”

Pictures showed the inside of the builder's hut draped in a flag depicting a masked man holding a rocket launcher and included the words 'Clonduff Rocket Team'.

A similar flag has been flown from a lamppost nearby.

Other offensive images include a Swastika, the letters UVF have etched onto the table and the letters KAT, 'Kill All Taigs', have been scrawled onto a battered sofa seat along with an obscene image.