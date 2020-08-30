Councillors condemn thugs who desecrated Cookstown cemetery

Speaking at Mid Ulster District Council's monthly meeting, Cookstown councillor Trevor Wilson said the grave desecration at Cookstown cemetery has been going on for the past three months.

“It is with regret that this is coming before Council,” said Mr Wilson. “We have witnessed, over the weekend, the desecration of the cemetery in Cookstown.

“We thought we were past this but now at both cemeteries there are ornaments on graves going missing. This has been an ongoing thing, I would say, for the past three months.

“I have raised it with our senior officers and the police but it is hard to catch people in the act.

“I do not know what enjoyment or pleasure people get in removing ornaments and indeed flowers from graves of the deceased and I would appeal to the wider community that if you any information at all to report it to the police.

“It is hard enough for people to go up and visit the graves of loved ones, but to go up and find that some of the ornaments or memorials you have put on is absolutely scandalous.”

Cookstown councillor John McNamee also urged everyone to bring any information they had to the police.

“I totally agree with everything Councillor Wilson has said,” said the Sinn Fein representative.

“Two weeks ago Francie Molloy MP and I met with the police and raised a number of issues including the antisocial hotspots.

“Speaking with the police today I suggested they change the way in which they police the cemetery going forward. They reassured me they will be increasing their presence.

“It is totally unacceptable what is happening in the cemetery and we need to work together to bring an end to this anti-social behaviour and I would call on anyone with information to bring it to the police.

“We will be working closely with police to make sure we bring it to an end.”

Councillor Wilburt Buchanan described it as “truly shocking behaviour” and said he had been in contact with council’s head of property services, Terry Scullion, and the police and has been assured they are working to resolve the problems.

Meanwhile, while acknowledging it has not developed into as serious an issue as what has been described in Cookstown, Dungannon councillor Clement Cuthbertson asked for Cottagequinn Cemetery to be included in any discussions about cemeteries with police.

“Thankfully it has not become as serious an issue as what has been described in Cookstown but at Cottagequinn Cemetery in Dungannon there is a serious issue in the car park at night,” said Cllr Cuthbertson.

“At night there are cars going up and doing donuts and spinning about and all sorts and if that is not nipped in the bud it is only a matter of time before damage could be done there as well.

“So can that please be brought into any discussion council may have with police about cemeteries.”