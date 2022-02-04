Crises since New Decade, New Approach was signed

The latest agreement that restored government, New Decade, New Approach, brought with it optimism. However, Stormont has lurched from one crisis to the next – the only certainty appears to be instability

NI’s political institutions were built on sand following the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, it has been said.

Since being officially set up in December 1999 power-sharing has been suspended on a number of occasions. Significant periods include those from 2002-2007 and the most recent in 2017-2020. The latest agreement that restored government, New Decade, New Approach, brought with it optimism. However, Stormont has lurched from one crisis to the next – the only certainty appears to be instability.

Covid-19

Devolution was restored in January 2020, and the following month the first Covid-19 case was identified in NI. While political parties have tried to maintain a united front throughout, the pandemic has presented challenges along the way, not least the knock on effects it had on an already under-resourced health service. The two main parties butted heads about whether to follow the approach taken by the UK Government or on an all-island basis by aligning with the Irish Government.

Bobby Storey funeral

Stormont was threatened with collapse at the height of the Covid pandemic when senior members of Sinn Fein attended the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey on June 30, 2020. Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and other MLAs were widely criticised for attending the funeral, with claims they broke Covid guidelines. All parties called for Ms O'Neill to stand aside while investigations were carried out. First Minister Arlene Foster said she could not stand beside Ms O'Neill to give out public health advice afterwards. Ultimately, the PPS decided not to prosecute anyone in connection with the funeral.

The NI Protocol

The NI Protocol has been an ongoing bone of contention ever since the Withdrawal Agreement was signed. Checks were suspended at NI ports in February 2021 after Mid and East Antrim council decided to withdraw staff due to safety concerns but the police later said there was no “credible threat”. In a joint move, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) temporarily suspended some physical inspections. A year later in February 2022, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots again ordered checks to be halted. At various stages the DUP has threatened to pull down Stormont over the Protocol.

Abortion services

Northern Ireland's abortion laws changed in March 2020 after Westminster acted during the absence of devolution. In March 2021, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson criticised a move by the UK government to compel Stormont to implement abortion laws. He said they it would have "serious consequences for devolution” and a "very serious breach of the devolution settlement".

Arlene Foster’s departure

At the end of April 2021 First Minister Arlene Foster was ousted from the DUP in a move that left the NI institutions on the brink of collapse. More than 20 DUP NI Assembly members and four MPs signed a letter voicing no-confidence in the leadership. Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill made it clear the incoming DUP leader should recognise that the political landscape across the island had changed.

Irish Language Act

The provision of an Irish Language Act was a key component of the New Decade, New Approach deal for Sinn Fein. That was alongside a new Office of Identity and Cultural Expression, and a commissioner for the "Ulster Scots and Ulster British tradition" in Northern Ireland. In June 2021 Sinn Fein threatened to pull down Stormont unless the new DUP leader agreed or provisions were made for the Act. The party even urged the UK Government to legislate through Westminster.

Waiting lists

Another goal of NDNA was to tackle egregiously long waiting lists. They have grown over the past two years. In the summer of 2021 Health Minister Robin Swann said £700m was needed over five years to tackle the waiting lists crisis.

Troubles pensions

The Troubles pension was cloaked in controversy after a judge ruled the Executive Office acted unlawfully by stalling its introduction. He said the start of the scheme was being deliberately stymied in order to pressurise the government into funding it. It was also found that there was an attempt by Sinn Fein to have the scheme's eligibility criteria changed, believing it potentially discriminated against some republicans with Troubles-era convictions. It eventually opened to applications in August 2021.

NI Centenary

The NI centenary was always going to be contentious with unionists eager to celebrate the formation of Northern Ireland and nationalists less so. An argument emerged over the use of Seamus Heaney’s image being used as part of a marketing campaign by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO). Unionist leaders also criticised a decision not to erect a centenary stone at Stormont. An unauthorised centenary stone was removed from Stormont grounds in December 2021.

Cost of living crisis

With news that high gas prices are likely to remain for at least the next 36 months, the NI public were looking to political leaders for support. Food banks have seen a surge in demand from families now struggling to heat their homes, pay for electricity, put fuel in their cars and to provide food for their families. That particular crisis is ongoing.