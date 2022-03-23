Cross border travel plan ‘undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area’ – SF’s Mary Lou McDonald

Issue sparked war of words on social media between Brandon Lewis and Simon CoveneySDLP’s Claire Hanna claims plan would be ‘hugely disruptive’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the plan undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area. Photo: Justin Farrelly

The Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has rejected criticism that plans to introduce a US-style visa waiver document for journeys across the border into Northern Ireland will impact on free movement on the island.

Responding to Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Mr Lewis said there would be “no controls on the border” and reiterated that “UK and Irish citizens will continue to be able to travel freely”.

It comes as Sinn Fein’s President Mary Lou McDonald said the Taoiseach Micheal Martin should “pick up the phone to Boris Johnson today” over the matter.

Ms McDonald said the plan “undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area, and creates significant restrictions on freedom of movement on our island.”

“Are we really suggesting that Polish people who live and work in Lifford now need papers to travel to Strabane, or from Emyvale to Aughnacloy?" she added.

“It will be devastating for the tourism sector, particularly for counties like Donegal and along the border region. This could cost tens of thousands of jobs in a sector just barely getting back on its feet after Covid-19.

“Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has contacted the British government, but we need to do far more.”

Earlier, the issue sparked a war of words on social media between Mr Lewis and Mr Coveney, after MPs on Tuesday voted 298 to 216, majority 82, to reject a Lords amendment to the Nationalities and Borders Bill.

Four MPs from the DUP also voted against the amendment, while Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry and SDLP MPs Colum Eastwood and Claire Hanna voted for it.

Ms Hanna branded it a “terrible piece of legislation” and added it would be “unthinkable that people who call this place home would be forced to apply for a visa to travel to work or for leisure”.

The amendment sought to ditch the requirement for foreigners to need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) pass when making a local journey to Northern Ireland from the Republic.

It means EU citizens who are not Irish will have to apply online for pre-travel clearance to cross the border.

It will also apply to citizens of the European Economic Area countries - Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland - resident in the Republic.

In a tweet, Mr Coveney had branded the vote “regrettable” and said it was “contrary to the approach that U.K. and Irish Governments have supported for many years to protect free movement on the Island of Ireland for everyone. “

He added: “Our concern on this has been communicated clearly but has been ignored.”

Responding, Mr Lewis argued the new ETA requirement was about “protecting the Common Travel Area from abuse”.

“Our commitment to the Common Travel Area is absolute, as seen throughout the pandemic,” Mr Lewis continued.

The move is part of efforts to overhaul immigration laws in the post-Brexit era.

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry had previously warned the change could damage tourism in Northern Ireland.

In response to Mr Lewis’ tweet, Mr Farry said the Secretary’s “reassurances aren't actually related to the concerns I and others have expressed.”

Mr Farry suggested there could even be “potential legal jeopardy” as a result of the plans.

The spat over the issue extended further online on Wednesday, as former Brexit Minister Lord Frost also took aim at Mr Coveney.

The life peer in the House of Lords – who resigned in December from the Government – responded over several tweets.

“The border between Ireland and Northern Ireland is an international border between two different countries,” he wrote.

“One could be forgiven for thinking occasionally from Irish Government public statements that sometimes they forget that.

“Obviously, we must have rules for third country nationals entering the UK via that border just as at all others.

“And, for the avoidance of doubt, though after all these years it shouldn't need saying, that does not of course mean those rules have to be enforced at the border.”

The bill will return for further considering in the House of Lords at a later date.