Dail speaker 'appalled' at Sinn Fein TD's Narrow Water tweet

The speaker of the Dail has said he is “personally appalled” by Brian Stanley's tweet celebrating the murder of British soldiers and has called for a “credible political response”.

In a response to a complaint he received from DUP leader Arlene Foster, the Ceann Comhairle, Sean O Fearghail, said the matter should be addressed “at the earliest opportunity” to ensure “it would not be necessary to consider other actions”.

Mr O Fearghail said the Sinn Fein TD's comment was “highly disrespectful” to victims of IRA atrocities and an “affront to all those committed to democratic politics on the island of Ireland”.

On Saturday evening, Mr Stanley tweeted: “Kilmicheal (sic) (1920) and Narrow Water (1979) the 2 IRA operations that taught the elite of (the) British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners.”

He has since issued an apology and deleted the tweet.

Mr O Fearghail said he was “particularly conscious” of the independent nature of his position.

But he added: “I do believe that the statement on Twitter made by TD Stanley calls for a credible political response — one which sincerely acknowledges the hurt and offence caused to the families who lost loved ones in Narrow Water, as well as the hurt and offence caused to those who suffered grievously during the 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.”

“While I know him to be an experienced and fair-minded member of Dail Eireann, I believe that it would be in keeping with the values and standards that we all hold dearly, particularly reconciliation and mutual respect, if the matter were to be more properly addressed at the earliest opportunity. In such circumstances, it would not be necessary to consider other actions.”

Mr O Fearghail's intervention comes after Ms Foster complained to the Dail chair, saying Mr Stanley's tweet caused “enormous offence to both the victims of terrorism in Northern Ireland and wider society.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald weighed in behind the TD after he appeared to celebrate the murder of British soldiers on Twitter. She insisted an apology was enough and said she would not be asking him to step down from his €9,500 a year role as chair of the Dail's public accounts committee (PAC).

Social Democrat co-leader and vice chair of the PAC Catherine Murphy said: “The PAC chair is a significant and high-profile role and it is hugely disappointing that Mary Lou does not feel any more should be done.”