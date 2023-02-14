Dáithí’s father turns to Westminster as ‘sole focus’ after Stormont’s ‘disappointing’ failure to progress law

The father of Dáithí Mac Gabhann (6) has said it is ‘very disappointing’ that Stormont’s latest recall attempt failed to elect a Speaker to allow the implementation of ‘Dáithí’s Law’ to be discussed.

Máirtín Mac Gabhann said the focus would now turn to Westminster in a bid to bring into legislation the Organ and Tissue (Deemed Consent) Bill.

"It’s Valentine’s Day, it’s heart day, it’s also congenital heart defect day and there was maybe an opportunity here to have a bit of a fairytale ending where Dáithí’s Law is concerned,” he said.

"Unfortunately, that’s not to be and we’re not at all surprised, but we’d never lost hope and even up until that last second, we still had a wee bit of hope, even though it was all but confirmed beforehand.

"Today gives us the opportunity now to solely focus on Westminster, on the Secretary of State, on Jeffrey Donaldson’s amendment.

"We will want to speak with our MPs again and there was talk of a joint amendment, because it’s very clear from the floor today that all parties are in support.

"It’s just very disappointing that it couldn’t get over the line today.”

It comes after members were once again unable to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers, preventing the bill, known as ‘Dáithí’s Law’ from being discussed.

The Secretary of State has also criticised Stormont parties over their failure to deliver on Daithi’s Law.

Chris Heaton Harris said the inability of the Assembly to elect a Speaker and discuss the implementation of a new organ donation law was “extremely disappointing.”

The Northern Ireland Office said the impasse was causing “unnecessary delays” to the life-saving legislation.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “The quickest and simplest way to implement Dáithí’s Law remains for the NI parties to progress this legislation through the Assembly.

“I share the frustrations of Dáithí and his family. It is extremely disappointing that the NI parties have been unable to come together on this today.”

During what was the sixth attempt at a recall, the Speakers nominated were once again the UUP’s Mike Nesbitt and the SDLP’s Patsy McGlone.

Independent MLA for East Londonderry Claire Sugden, who made an impassioned plea for politicians to work together at the previous recall attempt in December, said today’s events “(typify) Stormont frustration”.

"I have been contacted by desperate patients and family members for whom this is literally a matter of life and death. Their physical and mental suffering should not be exacerbated by inaction on what would be a relatively straightforward political exercise,” she said.

"The Executive and the Assembly should be up and running to facilitate the swift passage of this additional secondary legislation so that lives maybe be saved and improved straight away.

"But this is just one result that functioning institutions would be able to deliver – there are countless other issues that are growing in number and significance every day.

"While Westminster slashes budgets and contemplates ever more painful revenue raising methods, our locally elected politicians look on as people see their health and education systems, infrastructure projects, community groups and literally every public service deteriorate. This is all happening within a brutal cost of living crisis.

"In the case of Dáithí’s Law – this could be progressed by the Secretary of State via Westminster. I have urged him to do so, but we can’t rely on this mechanism for all the issues facing Northern Ireland.

"As local politicians, we must represent and respect the electorate who gave us the honour of putting us in the positions we are in.

"The failure to act on Dáithí’s Law typifies the wider problems that currently exist in Northern Ireland – and the cost of inaction. If they have not done so already, politicians here really need to ask themselves: when is enough enough?”

The MLAs began sitting at noon in an attempt to pass Dáithí's Law, an organ donation bill that would mean everyone is automatically added to the organ donation list unless they opt out.

The law is named after six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who has been waiting for a heart transplant for most of his life.

The DUP’s Paul Givan had confirmed his party would not be re-electing a Speaker and challenged NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to act in an ‘apolitical’ way in his opening remarks.

Mr Givan said that while his party supports organ donation, “the position that the DUP takes on the restoration of these institutions” is well known.

“We are in a place which is regrettable but nonetheless warned about,” he continued.

In her opening remarks, Sinn Féin’s Acting First Minister Michelle O’Neill implored MLAs to re-elect a Speaker to pass the law.

She said: "Let me be clear, today is not a day for party politics. Today is about those of us who are legislators fulfilling our duty and delivering through on the Organ and Tissue Donation Act 2022 – Daithí’s Law.”

"Mr Acting Speaker, there is little else to be said. The power is in the gift of each party and every MLA to save lives by legislating here today. Put simply, not to do so is a dereliction of duty, and it’s disheartening for those families involved.

“There is an onus on all of us here today to work together and to give hope to all those families who need us to get this done.”

'Today is not a day for party Politics' Michelle O'Neill addresses Stormont as Dáithí Mac Gabhann looks on

The SDLP’s Colin McGrath said any potential failure to re-elect a Speaker would be an “embarrassment”.

The business we are here to address today isn’t about political parties. It isn’t about me, it isn’t about the SDLP, it isn’t about the DUP or Sinn Féin or anyone else,” he said.

“It is about 100 families whose loved ones are watching today, waiting on an urgent organ transplant and who have placed their faith in us to change the law to make that possible.”

Afterwards Fearghal McKinney, the head of the British Heart Foundation NI (BHFNI) said the news was “bitterly disappointing.”

“Despite this setback, it is clear there is a willingness by all political parties to see this lifesaving legislation on soft opt-out organ donation in place in Northern Ireland and we need to see that same willingness translated into action at Westminster to get Dáithí’s Law implemented,” he said.

He also said the British Heart Foundation would continue to support the Mac Gabhann family and their campaign.

The bid to pass the regulations needed to implement the law at the Assembly was already doomed to failure due to a refusal by the DUP to drop its veto on the election of a Speaker.

Several previous attempts to reconstitute the Assembly have already failed as the DUP has not supported the election of a speaker at the outset of the sittings.

Without a speaker in place, the Assembly cannot proceed with further business.