Dáithí’s Law is now down to you, the Secretary of State tells our absent MLAs

Elect a Speaker, and just a single sitting of Assembly is all that’s required to pass stalled organ donor Bill, says Heaton-Harris

Stormont leaders told they could implement Daithi’s Law in one Assembly sitting

The Secretary of State has told party leaders restoring the Assembly is the quickest way to pass a stalled organ donation law.

In a letter to our politicians, Chris Heaton-Harris said by electing a Speaker they could progress the legislation in a single sitting of MLAs, and they wouldn’t need to nominate a First and Deputy First Minister.

An opt-out donation system was agreed by the Assembly last year but the secondary legislation needed to implement it cannot be introduced due to the current impasse.

Sinn Fein is submitting a recall petition in an attempt to elect a Speaker to allow Dáithí’s Law to be enacted.

The legislation is named after six-year-old Dáithí MacGabhann from Belfast, who has been on the organ transplant waiting list since 2018 and is currently recovering in hospital in England after a cardiac procedure this week.

Mr Heaton-Harris told our politicians they had it within their power “to recall the Assembly and have this legislation in place in a matter of days”.

He wrote: “This would only require MLAs to work together to elect a Speaker, not necessarily nominate a First and Deputy First Minister — although, as I have always made clear, I hope that you would be able to do this too.

“With a Speaker elected, MLAs could then affirm the regulations, which would allow the Department of Health to implement the necessary changes.”

However, the DUP insisted the legislation can be speedily passed at Westminster.

Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is to table an amendment to the Executive Formation Bill “to empower the Secretary of State to enact regulations required for this vital legislation to become effective”.

However, Mr Heaton-Harris insisted the Government intervening would be “a long and arduous process”, and electing an Assembly Speaker was “the quickest, most straightforward path” to progressing “these important life-saving measures”.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said: “Let’s elect a Speaker and let’s finalise this law. I think that little Dáithí deserves that, everybody that’s waiting for an organ transplant deserves that.”

Dáithí’s family have asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene and pass the legislation at Westminster. “Sitting up and ready to #FIGHT!” Dáithí told his social media followers yesterday.

The Secretary of State hosted talks with the parties in Belfast yesterday. He also pushed back the deadline for calling a fresh Assembly election by a year.

He said the parties had until January 18, 2024 to form an Executive, which means an election could be held between February 29 and April 11 next year.

However, the legislation allows the Government the option of calling an election sooner.

Alliance leader Naomi Long described the talks with the Secretary of State as a “very full and very frank exchange of views”.

UUP leader Doug Beattie described it as an interesting but frustrating meeting, which was “at times a little bit tetchy”.

SDLP MP Claire Hanna described it as “colourful”.