Dame Arlene Foster backs Liz Truss for PM, saying she is best placed to counter ‘threats to Union’

Dame Arlene Foster has backed Liz Truss to be the next Prime Minister.

The former First Minister and DUP leader said Ms Truss was best placed to counter "threats to the Union”.

She made her comments in an article for The Sunday Telegraph.

Dame Arlene has also announced the launch of the Together UK Foundation, a pro-Union organisation aimed at making "the positive, rational case" for keeping the UK together.

Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, is battling it out with former chancellor Rishi Sunak to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as Conservative leader. The result will be announced on 5 September.

Senior cabinet members have publicly backed Ms Truss, who is also the bookmakers' favourite.

Several polls have also given her a commanding lead over Mr Sunak.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Dame Arlene also pledges her support. She said Ms Truss “has proved to be the Union's most passionate advocate”.

She writes: “In recent years, while others appeared to give up on the Union during post-Brexit negotiations in the name of political convenience, Truss always backed it. Despite the fact we are talking about the Conservative and Unionist Party, her stance took real bravery.”

Dame Arlene says that given “ongoing threats to the Union”, a leader is needed with the determination and creativity “to persuade voters who may be wondering what benefits the Union really brings to them”.

In the article, she announces a new group, Together UK Foundation.

She writes: “We will bring mainstream pro-Union voices from across the entire country to highlight the benefits that the Union brings to us all - mostly without us realising it.”

Dame Arlene says the new group “will be explicitly non-party political in our approach".

“While I would welcome the arrival of a conviction Unionist into No10, we know Unionists exist in other parties too,” she adds.

“Only recently, Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, made clear her support for the Union and her commitment to fight for its maintenance. We look forward to working with mainstream politicians from across the UK.”