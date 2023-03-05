Dame Arlene Foster lands expanded role on GB News

The public is set to see a lot more of former Stormont First Minister and DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster, after she announced an expanded role on GB News.

Dame Arlene joined the broadcaster in July, 2021, in her first role after stepping down as First Minister.

She currently hosts a one hour show on GB News every Friday, but her expanded role will see her become a regular presenter across the channel's programming throughout the week.

Dame Arlene will also be involved in making documentaries under the 'GB News Investigates' brand, with her first looking at the role of faith in politics, to come out later this year.

The ex-DUP leader will also lead GB News' coverage of the Twelfth of July celebrations again this year. The channel has announced it will deliver live broadcasting of the parades once again, after the BBC dropped its live coverage of the events last year.

Dame Arlene said she was delighted with her expanded role.

"As recent events have shown, Northern Ireland is absolutely critical to the political landscape and future of the UK," she said.

"It's vital that Northern Irish voices are always heard, not just on stories about Northern Ireland, but in every political discussion coming out of Westminster."

Michael Brooker, GB News' editorial director, said: "Arlene's wisdom and foresight about NI is unparalleled when it comes to any analysis of UK politics. It will be great to hear more from her throughout all our programming.

Dame Arlene will also stand in for hosts, including Michael Portillo, when they are away. The former Stormont First Minister's expanded role follows GB News recently hiring former Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg to host a chat show and Christopher Hope as the broadcaster's head of politics.

Upon joining GB News back in 2021, Dame Arlene said it was for two reasons.

"First of all I see it as an opportunity to have a space for a civilised discussion in a meaningful way. Very often political programmes are very short and snappy and there’s not enough opportunity to develop stories," she said.

"The second reason is to bring Northern Ireland into the mainstream of UK politics. It’s something I feel very passionate about, something that I have thought of as a student, a very long time ago."