Dame Arlene Foster says EU must not ‘cherry pick’ marking Good Friday Agreement anniversary

Dame Arlene Foster has said the EU must not “cherry pick” when it comes to marking the Good Friday Agreement.

Writing in a column for the Daily Telegraph, the former First Minister said “there is a special requisite for the EU” ahead of the anniversary of the peace negotiation claiming the organisation’s leaders “must reflect on the damage they inflicted through their refusal to listen to Unionist voices during Brexit talks.”

“As used to be said about the implementation of the Belfast Agreement: no cherry-picking."

Various events across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK are taking place this week to mark 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which is often touted as the process in which peace was brought to Northern Ireland following the Troubles.

The GB News host said if the EU intend to bring a “revisionist attitude” to events marking the anniversary, then “their time would be better spent taking history lessons in Brussels.”

“Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan. Never has this well-known phrase been more apt than in connection with the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

“Over the coming days, EU leaders will happily talk about the success of the Belfast Agreement. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the Commission, has already implied not only that her organisation played a crucial role in the Agreement, but suggested they were now guardians of it.”

Last week, Ms von der Leyen said “25 years ago, the impossible came true” during a commemorative ceremony to mark the agreement’s anniversary adding it was the EU’s commitment to “making the Windsor Agreement work” means a hard border will “never again” be on the island of Ireland.

She also said “peace remains a European promise” despite the Great Britain alongside Northern Ireland voting to leave the European Union leaving in 2016.

“To suggest that the EU was in some way critical to the actual making of the Agreement is disingenuous at best” continued Ms Foster, who did not vote for the Agreement in 1998.

“In fact, during the tortuous Brexit negotiations, the EU chose to misrepresent the contents of the Belfast Agreement to the detriment of those of us living here.”

She added “the Belfast Agreement did the opposite of what some in the EU believe.”