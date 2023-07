EXCLUSIVE | Daughter ripped from father’s arm by IRA gunmen in brutal 1998 murder calls for apology from Sinn Fein

Caitlin Darragh was a baby in her father’s arms when gunmen stormed into their flat and shot him. She breaks her silence over the brutal 1998 murder and tells about the family’s enduring pain

Andrew Kearney's daughter Caitlin Darragh holding a picture of Andrew taking care of her when she was a child, with Andrew's sisters Lisa Kearney (left) and Eleanor Kearney King: Picture by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph

Suzanne Breen Mon 17 Jul 2023 at 07:00