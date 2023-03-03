David Trimble and Seamus Mallon – the day two men stood together to bring peace

As we approach the 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement, David Kerr, a former special adviser to David Trimble and director of communications for the Ulster Unionist Party during the talks leading up to the deal, reflects on the chaotic and violent events which marred the start of 1998. This led to the tragic and watershed moment in early March, with the murders of two best friends in a bar in Poyntzpass, Co Armagh

David Trimble and Seamus Mallon in Poyntzpass in March 1998 with Tommy Canavan, brother of Railway Bar owner

David Kerr Belfast Telegraph Today at 07:00