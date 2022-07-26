David Trimble: Funeral details for former first minister announced

Books of condolence have opened in Belfast and Londonderry

The funeral service for former First Minister of Northern Ireland David Trimble will take place in Lisburn on Monday, the Ulster Unionist Party has announced.

They confirmed the service will be held at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm.

Lord Trimble passed away at the age of 77 following a short illness and tributes from Northern Ireland and internationally have poured in for the politician who is credited as being the architect for peace in the province.

On Monday night, the Trimble family announced “with great sadness” that the Nobel Peace Prize recipient, former first minister had “passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness”.

Books of condolence to the former leader have been opened across Northern Ireland, including at Belfast City Hall.

Lord Mayor of the city Tina Black opened the book of condolence in Lord Trimble’s memory, with Derry City and Strabane Mayor Sandra Duffy opening a book in Londonderry’s Guildhall.

Remembering David Trimble

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Paul Greenfield has opened an online book of condolence, with a virtual condolence book also opened by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and available on their website.

Mid Ulster District Council chair Cora Corry added: "I join with so many other people right across the globe to express my condolences to the family of David Trimble and to pay tribute to him.

“His courage in the peace process and his contribution to the creation of the Good Friday Agreement cannot be understated. He leaves a legacy for us all".

The council said their book of condolence is available to sign at www.midulstercouncil.org/bookofcondolence.

Meanwhile, officials at Stormont confirmed plans for MLAs to mark Lord Trimble’s death next Tuesday.

The Speaker, Alex Maskey, said: “It is important that the Assembly formally expresses its condolences upon the loss of Lord Trimble, the first First Minister of this Assembly and it is only right that this should take place in the Assembly Chamber.”

It was confirmed the recall of the Assembly which was originally scheduled to take place today will now take place in the Assembly Chamber next Wednesday at 12pm.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie lays flowers at a portrait of Lord Trimble in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Earlier, Ulster Unionist Party Leader Doug Beattie laid a bouquet of flowers below a portrait of Lord Trimble in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings before standing for a moment of reflection.

Speaking to the media, Mr Beattie said that the former leader of the UUP had come from a "different political era" than himself.

He said: "Like so many politicians he came from an era which was dominated by trouble, murder and violence, and it shaped the man.

"What it shaped was a man who knew that he could take decisions and was never afraid to make changes.

"He went through a journey which led in 1998 to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement which has fundamentally changed Northern Ireland.

"We now have a peace, it is an imperfect peace, but it is a peace we can work on for our children and for the future."