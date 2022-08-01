David Trimble funeral: His actions allowed a generation in Northern Ireland to grow up in 'relative peace', service told - as it happened

Funeral service heard history will be "exceeding kind" to Lord Trimble for his efforts in bringing peace and stability to Northern Ireland

The funeral of peace process architect Lord Trimble has been told he allowed a generation in Northern Ireland to grow up in "relative peace".

The service at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn heard how the former first minister helped forged peace in Northern Ireland, at considerable cost to himself.

Rev Dr Charles McMullen said: "As so many have said over these past few days, history will be exceedingly kind to David even if life brought many unrelenting pressures and demands."

He added: "He was a committed family man and as I have sat with Daphne, his daughters Victoria and Sarah, sons Richard and Nicholas over these past few days I have been deeply touched and moved by so many stories, all of which underlined how dearly loved he was by them.

"They gave him to us and we want to take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation to them."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin all attended the service.

Nicholas and Lady Daphne Trimble, at the funeral of former Northern Ireland first minister and UUP leader David Trimble

The 77-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner and former first minister died last week following an illness.

The peer and former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party played a key role in forging the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

