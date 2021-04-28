David Trimble under investigation for failing to finish discrimination course

Lord David Trimble is one of 59 peers currently being investigated over their failure to complete 'Valuing Everyone' training.

The House of Lords' Commissioner for Standards launched an investigation after the peers failed to complete workshops relating to anti-bullying, discrimination and sexual harassment before the allotted deadline.

The Times reported that affected members had been told they are barred from speaking to the media about the matter while the investigation is ongoing.

If they speak out, they will be in contempt of Parliament, they have been warned.

Other high-profile peers affected include former Deputy Prime Minister Lord Heseltine and ex-Commons Speaker Baroness Boothroyd. Belfast-based businessman Lord Rana is the only other Northern Ireland member under investigation.

The training workshops were initially voluntary, but in November last year the decision was taken that it should be mandatory for members to participate.

Peers were then sent written correspondence to inform them of the requirement.

Any member who had not completed the training by April 1 or who had not booked a session by that date was then referred to the commissioner for investigation as being in breach of the code of conduct.

Conservative MP Tom Hunt, who is vice-chair of the party's Common Sense Group, said he was concerned peers were being unfairly targeted, given their age and the fact many have ongoing health problems.

"I think it's totally wrong that people are being investigated and harangued for not attending the workshops. When it's somebody in their nineties and they have medical problems, it's even worse," he told the Times.

Lord Heseltine (88) said he was recovering in a nursing home from a knee operation when he found out about the investigation, while Baroness Boothroyd (91) is currently recovering from a heart operation.

Former Foreign Secretary Lord Owen (82) said he had not received any emails about the training and had struggled with using videoconferencing software during the pandemic.

A House of Lords spokesperson said they could not comment on ongoing investigations. However, it was noted that the training is important to ensure members can "recognise bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct and feel confident taking action to tackle and prevent it".