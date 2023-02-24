DCI John Caldwell shooting branded ‘attack on peace process’ by NI party leaders

Leaders of the five main political parties in Northern Ireland have held a joint press conference alongside PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne following the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh on Wednesday night.

The press conference comes after all party leaders met with Mr Byrne this morning.

They issued a joint statement on Thursday in a show of unity against those responsible.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill described the shooting as an “attack on the peace process”.

"It is so important in moments like this that we stand united and we do stand here united as one voice in our condemnation against this horrific attack on a police officer, someone who is part of our community,” she said.

"The most powerful message that we as political leaders can send is to stand with the Chief Constable today, with the police service and to say ‘this is not good enough, this is an attack on all of us, an attack on our community.

"Finally, my thoughts very much remain with the family. This is a family who are going through a trauma, sitting at a hospital bed. This is a son who has witnessed his father being attacked in this callous way, so my thoughts are very much with John’s family today.”

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical condition in hospital following the attack on Wednesday. He has suffered life-changing injuries, according to Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation which represents rank and file officers.

A fourth man was arrested overnight in the attempted murder investigation.

The 22-year-old was arrested in the Coalisland area in the early hours of Friday morning. Three men aged 38, 45 and 47 also arrested in Co Tyrone remain in custody.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was important the PSNI has the resources required to carry out its job.

"We say to all of those very brave men and women who each day serve our community so faithfully and with great courage, that we all stand with you. You have our continued support,” he said.

"We will work together as parties, engaging with the government to ensure that resource is made available to the Chief Constable and the PSNI and we hope to have the opportunity to do that in the coming days.

"To the evil people who carried out his heinous attack and to their organisation; you are not the future of this place.

"We stand against you. The murder of police officers and the attempted killing of those who serve our communities in Northern Ireland was unacceptable when my cousin was the first RUC officer to be murdered by the IRA in 1970.

"Loyalists have also killed police officers. It was never acceptable and it is not acceptable now. We stand foursquare with the police to ensure that those who are responsible for this attack are brought to justice and that they do not dictate how this place moves forward for the future.”

High-profile PSNI detective shot by gunmen in Omagh

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said all five parties were united in condemnation of the attack.

"We are determined that those responsible will be brought to justice and that police have the resources that they need to do their job properly,” he said.

"The immediate family are in our thoughts, as are the wider police family. We are conscious of the impact something like this can have on police morale.

"It is equally important to stress that what we are hearing from the front line is a determination and resilience to do their job on behalf of the community. They have our full support in that regard.”

Ulster Unionist Leader Doug Beattie said those who carried out the attack had used ‘depraved ends’.

"This was an attack on a husband, an attack on a father. It was an attack on the community of Omagh, an attack on our society. It’s an attack on our children, on our peace, our hard-won peace and it is an attack on the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

"But it will not work because we do stand united. We tell these people out there who through word or deed, try to undermine our peace, it will not work.

"You will not undermine what we have achieved in the last 25 years by your own vile, depraved ends.”

Colum Eastwood said those responsible for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder represented nobody and “will achieve nothing”.

"The people standing here are the representatives of the people,” said the SDLP Leader.

"They think they are at war with the British state; they are at war with the people of Ireland. From my perspective, that is a battle they will never, ever win.

"We send our love and support to John and his family, and our solidarity to every single PSNI officer who is at work today. They are part of our community and they have all of our support.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said DCI Caldwell remained in hospital “critically ill and heavily sedated”.

"Since we spoke yesterday, last night I had the chance to speak to John’s wife and son," he said.

"They are clearly heavily affected by what they’ve gone through but want to pass on their thanks both to the people that rendered first aid and care at the scene, but also in terms of the outpouring of support from across the community in relation to this awful outrage.

"Clearly today we’ve had a chance to talk to political leaders about the pace and context of this investigation, what it means for policing and what will happen in the next few days.”

Gunmen shot Mr Caldwell in front of his young son in the attack at the Youth Sports Centre.

He ran a short distance and fell to the ground where the attackers continued to fire at him as children ran in terror to get to safety, police said.

The dissident republican group the New IRA is the “primary focus” of the PSNI’s attempted murder probe.