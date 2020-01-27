Deal to restore Stormont Assembly was done behind Boris Johnson's back, source tells paper

Boris Johnson was 'blind-sided' by the deal which restored the Stormont power-sharing Executive and Assembly, allies of the Prime Minister have claimed.

According to the Daily Mail, the agreement which coaxed Northern Ireland's political parties back into office - and which involves the spending of £2bn of public money on future commitments - was "negotiated behind his back" by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith.

The New Decade, New Approach deal not only commits vast amounts of public funds to Northern Ireland, it also provides for further probes into the actions of soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the 30 years of the Troubles.

The newspaper quotes what it refers to as a senior Government source saying: "Smith and the Northern Ireland Office went rogue and set up the deal behind the PM's back, completely blind-siding him.

"Boris didn't know about the £2bn or the probe into veterans."

Mr Johnson jetted into Northern Ireland to welcome the talks outcome, just days after the local parties agreed to patch up their differences - however temporarily - and return to their Stormont offices after a three year absence.

The PM praised local politicians who he said had "stepped up to the plate and showed leadership".

Asked to respond to the 'blind-siding' claims last night, a No 10 spokesperson said they had "nothing to add" to what the Prime Minister had already said publicly on the restoration of power-sharing in Northern Ireland.