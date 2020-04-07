Dean McCullough replaces former DUP councillor Guy Spence following resignation

The DUP has announced the replacement of former Belfast councillor Guy Spence.

Former Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Guy Spence, who represented Castle DEA, issued a statement last month saying he was resigning from the DUP and retiring from his position on Belfast City Council.

He said he had "lost all confidence" in the integrity of the party, adding: "My resignation and retirement has been accelerated by recent events involving a blatant attempt to cause me harm. Something I'm not prepared to tolerate."

The DUP announced on Tuesday that Dean McCullough would be taking over as councillor for the area.

Mr McCullough said: “I am delighted to take up this role and to serve the people of the Castle DEA. It is an area that I know well, having been born and raised there. I also look forward to joining the DUP team on Belfast City Council, being a positive voice for north Belfast and for our city as a whole.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster added: “This is obviously a very challenging time for everyone in Northern Ireland and I know that councillors have been playing a key role. I want to thank DUP councillors across Northern Ireland who are helping organise local responses within communities across the province.

"Dean will be an excellent representative for the Castle DEA. He has a track record of community involvement across north Belfast and alongside Cllr Fred Cobain will continue to provide first-class representation in that area."

North Belfast DUP MLA William Humphrey tweeted: "Welcome to my friend & colleague Dean McCullough - the DUP’s new Cllr for the Castle DEA.

"Dean was born & raised in the area, I’ve no doubt he will be a great addition to our North Belfast Team.

"I wish Dean well and look forward to working with him in his new role."