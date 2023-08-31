Decision on junior PSNI officers ‘one of the worst examples of leadership’: Jon Burrows

The retired senior officer has said Chief Constable Simon Byrne’s position is untenable.

The decision to discipline two junior officers after making an arrest following a memorial for a Troubles atrocity in south Belfast was “one of the worst examples of leadership”, a retired senior PSNI officer has said.

The officers were disciplined after arresting a man during a commemoration of the 1992 attack at Sean Graham’s bookmakers on the Ormeau Road.

Five people were murdered and nine others injured when a loyalist gunman opened fire inside the bookmakers in south Belfast.

During the event attended by up to 30 people, one man — Mark Sykes, who had been shot and injured in the massacre — was detained on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and put in handcuffs. He was later released without charge.

On Tuesday, the High Court quashed the actions taken against the officers following the incident, a decision accepted by Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

In his ruling, Judge Scoffield said the Chief Constable was “acutely aware of the threat of Sinn Féin withdrawing support for policing and/or withdrawing from the Policing Board if immediate action was not taken in respect of the officers’ duty status”.

Retired senior officer Jon Burrows has said the handling of the situation was “catastrophically inept”.

"It’s one of the worst examples of leadership I’ve seen in my entire police career,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"I think it was unfair and has been borne out to be unlawful. I’m afraid in this case, the inept handling of it has caused great damage and what you are seeing now is the fallout of that.

"There are a number of things in this that are highly irregular from start to finish. This whole thing was preventable.”

Mr Burrows said the ruling called into question the professional relationship between Mr Byrne and his Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton.

He said Mr Hamilton appeared to have been put under pressure to come to the decision that the Chief Constable wanted.

"From February 5 2021 when the DCC first watched the bodyworn video and didn’t think suspension was appropriate, he changed his mind under considerable pressure on February 6,” he said.

"The rationale that he develops that is inside the judgement bears no relation in my view to what actually happened on the ground that day.

"It seemed he was put under pressure until he made the decision that the CC wanted him to make."

Mr Burrows also said there were concerns over the lack of briefing and support given to the two junior officers both before and during the course of the incident in February 2021.

"Why was it that two junior probationers left the station and had been given no briefing about this? Why corporately did the organisation and the event organisers not speak? ” he said.

"These young men set out to do their job and what unfolded afterwards – full weight of the toxic history in Northern Ireland brought crashing down on their shoulders – was deeply unfair.

"I’ve watched the bodyworn video. The officers were unaware of what the event was. They sought advice and guidance on how to deal with it because it was a prima facie breach of Covid regulations.

"They followed that guidance. They waited until the memorial had finished and they tried to speak to the organisers.

"These two young men, like many who go out and police for us today, were born long after those atrocities took place. Unless their managers tell them about it, how do they know.

"When I read the Chief Constable’s rationale for suspending them, frankly it didn’t square with what happened.

"He said they intervened during a memorial and arrested someone, but actually they waited until it was finished, and the judge makes that point.”

The undocumented conversations with Sinn Féin have now come back to haunt Simon Byrne and have rendered his position “untenable”, Mr Burrows added.

"It’s clear the decision making was catastrophically wrong from start to finish,” he said.

"Nobody now knows exactly what Sinn Féin said because those kind of telephone conversations with politicians, there is no record of them, they are not documented.

"There are no bits of paper to say what the representations were, so this cosy culture of making phone calls and operational decisions in collaboration with politicians has come to find them out.

"Several years later, the politicians are saying ‘actually that’s not what I said’. The Chief Constable is left trying to say that is what happened, and clearly the two can’t be right.

"In the middle of all this there is a clear issue, in a democratic society, that we need a clear distinction between operational policing and the holding to account of policing.

"I think his position is untenable; this is a devastating judgement. The very basis of democratic policing, of policing by the rule of law, was sacrificed for political expediency.

"We need the Policing Board to draw a line under this and let us move forward.”

The trigger for a no confidence vote in the crisis-stricken Chief Constable is expected to be pulled today during what will be the third emergency meeting of the Policing Board in a month.

A number of policing failures are due to be raised at today’s emergency meeting, and other senior officers may also now find themselves subject to a no confidence motion.