Departing BBC political editor Mark Devenport thanks public for 'lovely messages'

'It's like attending your own funeral without the downsides', jokes Devenport on his exit

BBC Northern Ireland's outgoing political editor, Mark Devenport, has said the announcement of his departure was "like attending your own funeral without any of the downsides".

Mr Devenport leaves the corporation at the end of the month and is just one of four well-known journalists at Broadcasting House taking voluntary redundancy from BBC NI.

The other senior journalists leaving are Maggie Taggart and Mervyn Jess, as well as investigations correspondent Kevin Magee, who all, as Mr Devenport puts it, "have decided to embark on a new chapter".

Between these four household names, they have racked up decades of reporting, presenting and investigatory experience over the years, dealing with the biggest stories in Northern Ireland.

In his outgoing message in a blog entry he called his 'almost out of office message', Mr Devenport thanked the public for their good wishes.

"The news quickly made it onto social media and the texts, emails and tweets started rolling in," he wrote. "The thing was they didn't stop," he added. "In advance, I had thought about a few smart Alec lines I might tweet.

"Social media can be a cruel place, but I found myself first delighted, then humbled and finally rendered speechless by all the lovely comments.

"Being lost for words isn't a great long term approach for a professional broadcaster.

"Whilst it's great to read all your tributes when, as Mervyn points out, we still have blood in our veins, this is not an obituary," he joked.

Speaking on Evening Extra on BBC Radio Ulster last night, he said: "It was like attending your own funeral without any of the downsides.

"I've had lots of offering to give me a hug, but I've had to put that off until the pandemic is over. So I have a queue now for hugs," he commented on air yesterday as he offered his analysis on the latest Executive meeting.

Mr Devenport's tenure in journalism is unlikely to end anytime soon, having joined BBC NI in 1986 and becoming political editor in 2001.

Assuring readers in his blog, wrote: "In the immediate future, I plan to continue tweeting @markdevenport and will probably keep writing and commentating on a freelance basis."

However, he did say what happens from next month onwards is "not entirely certain."

"I am ruling out moving to a convent, as my old colleague Martina Purdy has the copyright on that one," he said, referring to the ex-BBC NI reporter who left the corporation after over 25 years to join a religious convent.

He added: "I also don't think I would have much of a career as a bank robber as members of the public continue to recognise me when I wander around with my face mask on."