Department of Health to receive £7.3 billion as NI Secretary unveils 2023-24 budget

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has outlined his plans for the Budget amid a political stalemate at Stormont.

Chris Heaton-Harris has laid out the financial details in a written ministerial statement published this morning (Thursday).

Among the figures announced today, is £7.3 billion allocated to the Department of Health, while education will receive £2.6 billion in funding.

The Department of Justice is provided with £1.2 billion, while Economy receives £772 million in funding which includes £1.1 million for the Public Service Obligation route from City of Derry Airport to London.

Mr Heaton-Harris said in his statement: “Despite the progress that has been made with the Windsor Framework it is with considerable disappointment that I find it is necessary for me to once again step in and set a Budget for Northern Ireland for 2023-24.

"The challenging budget position means that Northern Ireland departments need clarity on their budget allocations now to deliver a balanced budget. I will bring forward a Budget Bill in due course.”

He added “flexibility” has been granted on the repayment of the near £300 million overspend from 2022-23 Budget in order to “provide some protection to front line public services in Northern Ireland from having to take the most severe reductions.”

“However, difficult decisions remain in order to live within the funding available,” he said.

Mr Heaton-Harris is due to address party leaders at a roundtable meeting at Hillsborough Castle later this evening.

He previously said he would regret having to set the Budget for Northern Ireland insisting its the role of elected representatives.

Prior to the ministerial statement, the Northern Ireland Secretary also included changes to the time period in which Northern Ireland’s civil servants can make decisions. The current time period of departmental functions was due to expire in June.