Deputy Mayor of Belfast Michelle Kelly announces she will not stand for re-selection

Alliance Councillor Michelle Kelly has announced she will not stand for re-selection, citing her wish to be more “present” for her young daughter.

Ms Kelly, who is the current Deputy Mayor of Belfast took to social media to say the decision was “difficult” but thanked Alliance Party leader Naomi Long for “believing in her.”

"I’ve made the difficult decision to not stand for re-selection. It’s been the honour of my life to represent Titanic but I’ve been balancing council with a full time job since my wee miracle was just a few weeks old and I want to be more present for her as she grows.

"Thank you to (Naomi Long) for believing in me and to (Michael Long) and our wonderful Alliance Party team in Belfast.

“It has been a privilege and I will work as hard as ever in these final months.”

Councillor Kelly shared the message alongside a photograph of herself with her daughter.

She previously spoke to the Belfast Telegraph about her pregnancy, saying her daughter was her “happy ending” after previously suffering three miscarriages.

Her announcement was greeted with warm wishes including from the Alliance leader, who replied to her tweet saying: “You've done an amazing job and, hopefully, this won't be the last time you serve in public office.”