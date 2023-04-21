Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns in wake of bullying investigation findings

Mr Raab had also been justice secretary for the UK government.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned following the publication of a report into allegations of bullying.

Mr Raab had been facing eight formal complaints about his behaviour as a minister within the lawyer-led inquiry into the allegations.

The report was expected to be published on Thursday, but that did not happen, prompting opposition parties to accuse Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of ‘dithering’.

In his resignation letter, Mr Raab said it was important he “keep his word” and resign if any findings of bullying were identified in the report.

"I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word,” he said.

Sunak has ‘questions to answer’ over what he knew about Raab – FDA Union chief

"It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a Minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked.”

The former Deputy Prime Minister said he was “genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt”, but set out a number of concerns he had over the investigation process.

"Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government,” he said.

"In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British people.

"Finally, I raised with you a number of improprieties that came to light during the course of this inquiry. They include the systematic leaking of skewed and fabricated claims to the media in breach of the rules of the inquiry and the Civil Service Code of Conduct, and the coercive removal by a senior official of dedicated Private Secretaries from my Ministry of Justice Private Office, in October of last year. I hope these will be independently reviewed.

"I remain as supportive of you and this government, as when I first introduced you at your campaign leadership launch last July. You have proved a great Prime Minister in very challenging times, and you can count on my support from the backbenches.”