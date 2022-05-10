‘Derogatory targeting’ of female politicians reported to police after MLA received ‘disturbing images’ during count

Personal attacks on female politicians in the run up to last week’s Assembly election have been reported to police after one MLA received “graphic and disturbing images” during the weekend’s election count.

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster that police are investigating malicious emails she was sent at the weekend of an aborted foetus. The Strangford MLA was the first to be declared as a winner in the overall election amid celebrations at the count centre.

“I’ve been through multiple miscarriages and I’ve been open about that, so when I received the image at the count centre I left because I didn’t want to have a bad reaction in front of hundreds of people,” said Ms Armstrong.

“Something like that makes you physically sick and I don’t need to be taken back to what I went through, it’s against the law and I have informed the police.

“There are many people out there who have lost babies through pregnancy who deserve to be protected from people sending images like that.”

Kellie added that it is “just the type of stuff that comes through to women.”

“There are allegations of us having some sort of seedy private life which are simply not true and there are images sent through which are extremely upsetting and it can be a callous part of politics particularly for women and that is why we have the Assembly Women’s Caucus, where all women come together to support each other,” she said.

“Even though there is abuse hurled at our male counterparts, it seems to be a very personal and derogatory way in which women are targeted in politics.”

Diane Forsythe spoke to the BBC about a false video purporting to show the candidate which was circulated on the run up to the election. The DUP has condemned attempts to “bully and intimidate” its candidate.

Diane Forsythe

Ms Forsythe branded it an “absolute disgrace” and said a police investigation into the incident has been launched.

“It was horrific to think I was facing this and the first thing I thought was shielding my children from it,” she said.

“It’s nothing anyone wants to face, and we need to be fighting back against these types of people because it’s just not acceptable.”

The South Down DUP MLA said that while she has had “a challenging campaign from the word go” she never once considered pulling out.

“It’s only made me stronger,” she said.

“The people of South Down were delighted to have a local candidate running here… when this happened it was of course disturbing and hurtful and absolutely nothing anyone should have to face but I knew the people were supporting me in this election so I was never going to pull out and let them down.”

Ms Forsythe said that after her own experience she reached out to SDLP MLA Cara Hunter who was also subject to a false video which was circulated through WhatsApp.

Ms Hunter said the campaign of harassment resulted in “the most horrific and stressful” time of her entire life and she has made a report to the police.

“I know I’m not the only one and we need to stand together as women,” said Diane.

“It’s about shining a light on it and raising awareness but it’s not just about the women standing together, it’s about our men standing up and calling it out as well.”