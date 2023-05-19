Derry and Strabane: Sinn Fein set for resurgence while ex-DUP mayor’s vote flops

Caroline Devine and Antaine O'Fearghail, right celebrate after they claim the final two seats in the Derg DEA on Derry City and Strabane District Council. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.05.23

SDLP Party leader Colum Eastwood MP at the local election count in the Foyle Arena. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.05.23

Julie Middleton who has been elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council to represent the Faughan DEA following in the footsteps of her MLA husband Gary who was a counxcillor and deputy mayor for the DUP. PIcture Martin McKeown. 19.05.23

Sinn Fein look set to have a resurgence in Derry City & Strabane where they lost five councillors at the last election.

On Friday, members of the party were confident of returning all 18 candidates.

For now they have 10 elected with four DEAs were counted, having made gains from the SDLP and Alliance.

A DEA being watched closely was Faughan where two DUP candidates topped the poll in 2019.

One of the stories of the day in Derry and Strabane was how former Mayor Graham Warke performed having left the DUP and decided to run as an Independent candidate.

However, he received the lowest number of votes (279) in Faughan and was eliminated at the first count.

Sinn Fein gained a seat from the Alliance Party’s Rachael Ferguson, damaging the cross-community party’s ambitions of growth west of the Bann after recently opening an office in Derry city centre.

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill said people across Northern Ireland have seized the opportunity to send a clear signal that it is time to get the Assembly up and running.

“People are determined to see the positive transformation of our politics. Sinn Féin went into this campaign with a commitment to work for all, and our councillors across the North will take forward that commitment.

“I want to again thank every one who placed your trust in Sinn Féin to deliver a better future for all,” she added.

While SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the party would hold up in Derry and Strabane, he said it is going to be a “tough” couple of days for the party, but that the SDLP has to be “relentlessly focussed on the future”.

It is a strong unionist DEA with the UUP’s Ryan McCready receiving the highest number of first preference votes.

Mr McCready has proven to be a strong acquisition for the UUP after defecting from the DUP and he narrowly missed out on being elected to the Assembly in May.

Julie Middleton was also elected in Faughan. Her husband Gary is an MLA but the new Alderman made it clear she will be carving her own path.

“I am very capable on my own accord' as an experienced youth and community worker,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

She is keen to engage with residents to address major road safety concerns.

There has been some unionist dismay at council after what they believe to be the snubbing of events such as the centenary of NI and the recent King’s Coronation.

Alderman Middleton believes that unionist views should be taken on board at council level with funding given to allow communities to celebrate events such as the recent King's Coronation.

"I would also like to see some education around why we celebrate what we do," she added.