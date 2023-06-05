Derry City and Strabane: Election result in doubt as Alliance lodge complaint over count

The issue relates to the count in the Waterside DEA.

The outcome of last month’s Derry City and Strabane local government election has been plunged into doubt following a complaint from the Alliance Party over the counting process.

The party lost both its sitting councillors – Rachael Ferguson and Philip McKinney – in the poll on May 18, with the latter losing out by less than 50 votes to SDLP councillor Martin Reilly.

It is Mr McKinney’s count that is now the centre of an Election Petition lodged on Monday in Belfast’s High Court, Derry Now has reported.

The Alliance Party confirmed the petition had been lodged.

"An election petition has been lodged in the High Court in Belfast by Alliance, regarding the election count for Waterside DEA,” said a spokesperson.

“Since the matter is now in the hands of the court, it would not appropriate to comment any further.”

It is understood a significant number of uncounted votes could have affected the outcome in the close-run district electoral area.

Sinn Féin’s Caitlin Deeney topped the poll in Waterside on 1,949 votes and was elected along with the UUP’s Darren Guy on the first count.

Deeney’s surplus then brought party colleague Christopher Jackson over the line, with Chelsea Cooke (DUP), Niree McMorris (DUP) then deemed elected on Stage 6 of the count.

Sean Mooney and Martin Reilly (both SDLP) were the final two candidates elected after their total was in excess of McKinney’s 1,105.05. Reilly was elected with 1,154.21 votes.

Prior to losing both its council seats, the party had opened a new North-West office in the city in March, the first of two offices planned for the western area.

Former councillor Rachael Ferguson said the office – officially opened by former Alliance leader David Forde – would act as a “satellite office of Alliance Party HQ in Belfast”.

"It will be a great resource for the public, a place for constituents to meet Alliance councillors; a place where we can hold clinics for local people; and where we can hold our own party meetings,” she said.