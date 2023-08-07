Derry council election recount to take place on Wednesday, court rules

The Alliance Party had lodged an election petition following the local government election in May 2018.

A recount of votes from a disputed local government election outcome in Derry will take place on Wednesday, a court has ruled.

The dispute centres around the outcome of the May 18 2023 election in the Waterside DEA in the Derry City and Strabane District Council.

An election petition in respect of the count was lodged by the Alliance Party in June, after the party lost both its sitting councillors – Rachael Ferguson and Philip McKinney – with the latter losing out by less than 50 votes to SDLP councillor Martin Reilly.

It is understood a significant number of uncounted votes could have affected the outcome in the close-run district electoral area.

Votes are set to be recounted from Stage 7 of the count until its conclusion, Derry Now has reported.

Sealed ballot papers will be opened on Wednesday August 10, with the recount beginning at 10.00am in Foyle Arena.

Read more NI fuel company fined £40k after employee crushed to death while repairing brake pipe on oil tanker

As well as representatives of the affected candidates, two representatives from other original candidates may also enter the counting room if desired, with extra attendees subject to the discretion of Deputy Returning Officer John Kelpie.

Following conclusion of the count process a report will be provided by the Deputy Returning Officer to the election court which will sit again on Thursday, August 17 2023.

Sinn Féin’s Caitlin Deeney topped the poll in Waterside on 1,949 votes and was elected along with the UUP’s Darren Guy on the first count.

Deeney’s surplus then brought party colleague Christopher Jackson over the line, with Chelsea Cooke (DUP), Niree McMorris (DUP) then deemed elected on Stage 6 of the count.

Sean Mooney and Martin Reilly (both SDLP) were the final two candidates elected after their total was in excess of McKinney’s 1,105.05. Reilly was elected with 1,154.21 votes.

Prior to losing both its council seats, the party had opened a new North-West office in the city in March, the first of two offices planned for the western area.

Both the Alliance Party and the SDLP have been approached for comment.