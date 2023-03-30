Derry councillors clash over King’s Coronation as unionists accused of being ‘asleep at the wheel’

Unionists accuse council of ignorance towards PUL community while republican councillor brands event ‘obscene spectacle’

Councillors in Derry City and Strabane have disagreed over whether the King’s Coronation should be recognised in the district with unionist representatives accused of “being asleep at the wheel”.

King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.

At Wednesday’s council meeting in the Guildhall, unionist representatives expressed “disillusionment” with the council “ignoring” PUL events while socialist, nationalist and republican councillors criticised an “obscene spectacle” of wealth amid a cost of living crisis.

The matter was first raised at a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee on March 7 when members were told that correspondence had been received from the North West Cultural Partnership highlighting the issue of funding for Coronation events.

Councillors were told it was unclear as to whether any funding would be available for local celebrations and a report said there was no provision within the existing budgets for the initiatives around the royal events.

NIO then indicated that a total of £45k funding was to be granted to local authorities, as a contribution towards the cost of hosting local screenings of the King's Coronation, the Coronation Concert and the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Lottery funding had been made available to assist communities in celebrating the occasion.

Council funding programmes then closed with limited applications relating to support for Coronation-related initiatives.

The March 7 meeting was told that concerns had been raised that the Council had failed to acknowledge “this once in a lifetime event, and to help recognise and ensure that our British identity can be a positive and vibrant part of an inclusive council district.”

Speaking at the full council meeting on Wednesday, a council officer provided an update saying the local authority would assist with bin collections and providing portaloos and barriers for the day, health and safety support and marketing.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey had asked if there were funds available to hire a TV screen.

Addressing all councillors, Mr Hussey said there is “disillusionment that the council is ignoring or not paying attention to the needs of a major minority within the community”.

He said it is something for the council to take on board and he questioned if an application could have been lodged for a big screen.

“Going forward I think councillors are going to have to raise their empathy level of the concerns that do exist, particularly within the PUL community going forward, and events that pertain to that section of our wider community,” he added.

A public meeting was held recently during which the PUL community was invited to air their views.

DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney said “some positives” came out of that meeting but there are concerns the PUL community is “not getting enough support”.

He said there was a belief that £2,000 or £3,000 was given to each council for a screen and officers had said to purchase one would cost £25,000 but a screen could be hired.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin recognised some people will be celebrating the coronation but opposed it as a socialist, adding “we don’t see this as a green and orange issue”.

He added: “That’s why we’re concerned the council might get bogged down in trying to figure out how to take council resources and time to celebrate a coronation.

“The issue for us is this is one of the most elite, wealthiest organisations in the world and we’re in the middle of an unprecedented cost of living crisis that is literally putting so many people of all communities to the ground in terms of hardship.

“And we are going to have a spectacle come May 6th of wealth. I think for us, this is about legitimising that, normalising the idea that some are born into privilege for no reason other than their birth line, inheriting castles and billions and billions of pounds.”

The SDLP’s Brian Tierney said unionist councillors were aware of the event approaching, and to his knowledge none of them raised it.

At the striking of the rates, allowances were made in other council areas, he said, “but it wasn’t once mentioned in Derry and Strabane”.

Independent republican councillor Gary Donnelly said unionist councillors were “asleep at the wheel”.

He added: “With regards to the coronation, it is not acceptable to me, it’s obscene. It’s an obscene spectacle.

“I don’t think this council should have any input into that whatsoever.

“That’s fundamental for me. Some people may dress it up and say it’s a minority or British people this and that, but it’s an institution that represents 800 years of oppression and the ongoing denial of democratic rights to the people of this island.”

He suggested inviting PUL groups to attend in order to provide feedback to councillors.

A council officer then said the first that was heard of funding was in late February and that was included in the March 7 meeting pack.

A subsequent letter was issued on March 10 indicating a March 17 funding deadline.