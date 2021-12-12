Derry firm removes Gerry Adams charity video and Xmas card after backlash

A Derry-based Christmas card company have now removed a satirical video from their social media platforms and the sale of a card after backlash from Troubles victims who branded it “deeply hurtful”.

The charity sketch posted online involved the former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams who appeared as a carol singer and performed an amended version of the traditional carol Deck The Halls and was posted by Ferry Clever.

Unlike the original tune, Mr Adams sings: “Tis the season to be jolly, Tiocfaidh ar la, la, la”, a reference to the Irish republican slogan which translates from Irish as ‘our day will come’.

After collecting a donation from the man in the clip, Mr Adams wishes him a “Gerry little Christmas”, before singing another verse of the carol to the audience.

Sinn Fein said the video was made to raise funds for charity, while the Ferry Clever company said it was never their intention to offend anyone.

Ann Travers’ 22-year-old sister Mary was shot dead and her father Tom seriously injured in an IRA gun attack as the family left Mass at St Brigid's Church in south Belfast on April 8, 1984.

She said she felt “reviled, a deep feeling of disgust and a level of hurt” upon first watching the social media video, which has since been shared online hundreds of times.

“He's got little thought or empathy for those of us who lost our loved ones and who have empty chairs at Christmas time,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

Ferry Clever have now announced on their Facebook page that they have now removed the video and stopped selling the card, which read: “Tis the season to be jolly Tiocfaidh ar la, la, la.”

A post read: “Whilst our business is based around satirical comedy, it was never our intention to offend anyone. “We have now removed the video and have stopped selling the card in question. This will not affect the charitable end of this initiative as we will be making a donation to ensure the charity is not negatively impacted.

“As all of our customers will already know we regularly create videos with well-known and high-profile people for charitable causes specifically to raise awareness and much needed funds for local charities.

“These initiatives are a very effective way for us to give something back to the local communities we are ultimately here to serve however we accept in this instance our approach has unintentionally caused hurt which we deeply regret.”