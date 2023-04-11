Derry parade call to join IRA ‘unwanted echo from past’ says DUP MLA

Trouble flared in the city after parade, with petrol bombs thrown at police vehicles

A republican parade marched from Creggan shops to the City Cemetery in Derry (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph). — © Kevin Scott

A DUP MLA has criticised “unwanted echoes from the past” as a member of Saoradh called on people to “join the IRA” during a speech at Derry City Cemetery.

Trouble flared as a parade in the city — organised by the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee which has the support of Saoradh — made its way from Creggan shops to the nearby cemetery.

As the parade passed along Iniscarn Road a police Land Rover, which was parked along the route, was attacked by mostly young boys throwing petrol bombs.

They then ran down Eastway in an attempt to attack other Land Rovers and a police car but police took evasive action and moved out of the area.

The City Cemetery gates were padlocked shut once all of the colour party and supporters made their way inside.

Uniforms worn by the masked marchers were burned in the cemetery grounds before they made their exit.

Speaking after the disorder Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said the scenes in Creggan were “incredibly disheartening”.

He said: “As the parade was un-notified, police were in attendance with a proportionate policing operation.

"Sadly, before the parade even started, we observed young people in the vicinity making petrol bombs to throw at police.

“Shortly after the parade commenced, petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at one of our vehicles at the junction of Iniscarn Road and Linsfort Drive.

"This was a senseless and reckless attack on our officers who were in attendance in the area in order to comply with our legal duties.

“As participants at the parade made their way out of the City Cemetery, they removed their paramilitary uniforms under the cover of umbrellas and burnt them.

“Organisers of this parade communicated in advance their desire to have a respectful and dignified event, however, that is not what we witnessed today.

"There can be no place for this type of criminal activity.

"It is not wanted nor welcomed by the vast majority of people across the city.”

The PSNI said obtained footage will be reviewed as part of an investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Saoradh chairman Stephen Murney was the main speaker at the event. He criticised recent raids on republicans in Derry and concluding his speech, the Newry-based republican said: “Historically oppression breeds resistance... it isn’t enough to shout ‘up the IRA’, the important thing is to join the IRA.”

Once the wreath-laying ceremony had finished, a group of around 20 masked young people made their way to the Brandywell in search of Land Rovers to attack.

The gang comprised of children aged as young as 12 and 13 made their way back up through the cemetery and burned bins to create a roadblock on Eastway in an attempt to draw police in.

However, no police arrived, the young people dispersed and heavy rain soon dampened the debris.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said: “There were clear warnings about the possibility of violence today from the PSNI and it is important they can now demonstrate that those who engaged in criminal activity will face prosecution.

“It is the criminal gangs who must face consequences whilst the community must stand united in support of police officers working to keep us safe.”

He added: “The responsibility lies with central government to provide the resources required and locally with nationalist and republican leaders in particular offering clear encouragement to people from all backgrounds to take up a career in policing.

“Calls to join ‘the IRA’ are an unwanted echo from the past and those who glorify and celebrate past terrorism bear a responsibility for those who attempt to repeat such tactics today.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan, who is a member of the policing board, said while these “depressing scenes” will be broadcast all over, “people I’ve spoken to in Creggan are relieved the area didn’t see the destruction and disruption it has in the past.”