Direct rule from London a thing of the past, says former Ulster Unionist leader Sir Reg Empey

Sir Reg Empey was responding to comments from Lord Alderdice claiming “the game is up” for unionism

Lord Alderdice's comments were delivered via a blog on his website

Westminster will not be introducing direct rule as Northern Ireland has come to know it if agreement cannot be reached over the Assembly’s return, a former Ulster Unionist leader has said.

Sir Reg Empey was reacting to claims from former Assembly Speaker and ex-Alliance Party MLA Lord Alderdice that a form of “joint authority” rule from both London and Dublin was “inevitable”.

Mr Alderdice made the comments in a blog post on his website, in which he said unionists had failed to build on their “last best hope” in the form of the Good Friday Agreement.

He called the blog entry “It’s all over bar the shoutin’”.

Former East Belfast MLA Mr Empey acknowledged that direct rule as it had been historically implemented in Northern Ireland was unlikely to come back.

"London will not be introducing Direct Rule as we knew it in the past, of that I am sure,” he said.

"I think the DUP have totally misjudged this whole fiasco, right from Brexit to their support for Boris Johnson and his border in the Irish Sea. The DUP didn't think Brexit through, and have gifted republicans with a cause that was totally unnecessary.

“Parliament has voted by 95% of both Houses to endorse the Windsor Framework, and while my party has huge problems with it, not making Stormont work is the worst thing unionists can do.

“I have no doubt that Dublin will be cooking up some plan for joint authority, even though it won't be called that – but abandoning the Assembly makes no sense and puts the Union in great danger.”

Ballymena-born Lord Alderdice (68), now a Liberal Democrat peer, wrote on his blog that he had observed “profound change in attitudes in England” since he first joined the House of Lords in 1996.

“There is now no emotional attachment to Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Commentators on UK affairs regularly speak about the UK without any thought of, or reference to, the Northern Ireland component.

“The BBC’s John Simpson recently remarked that the Union was now secure because of the implosion of the Scottish National Party. The security of the Union with regard to Northern Ireland did not seem to enter his calculus.”

"There is a demographic shift that is proceeding irreversibly and this only increases as we go down the age profile. Unionist talk post-election has been all about getting the unionists together, but it is now too late for that. They no longer have the numbers.”

Reacting on Twitter, Conservative peer Lord Moylan said the comments were “remarkable”.

"This is remarkable from ⁦Lord Alderdice – he’s implying that the UK government would establish a UK-Irish condominium over Northern Ireland with ⁦Sinn Féin but without agreement from NI people,” he tweeted.

Former Alliance Party MLA Trevor Lunn said he was in agreement with Lord Alderdice’s comments.

"Lord Alderdice has given an accurate summary of the present and near future in NI, he has the experience and foresight needed and I agree completely with what he is saying,” he said.

“Not always the case, but credit where it is due.”