Disabled Alliance Party candidate hoping to bring ‘unique perspective’ to local politics

Padraic Farrell has been heavily involved in shaping the party’s disability policies

Getting people with disabilities involved in politics is a key step in making sure policies reflect their needs, an Alliance Party candidate in the upcoming local elections has said.

Padraic Farrell (26) will stand in Magherafelt in Mid Ulster as one of four Alliance candidates in the area and feels his lived experience with spina bifida and hydrocephalus will help bring a unique perspective to local politics.

“I wanted to see more representation for disability in politics, something that has been lacking,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I’ve got spina bifida and hydrocephalus, so I have a shunt and have been a full-time wheelchair user from birth. I have a pretty unique perspective with regards living in a rural area as a candidate as well.”

Mr Farrell convenes the party’s Ability Committee, an internal group which helps shape Alliance policy on disability, an area in which he says Northern Ireland is making slow progress.

“Northern Ireland is very slowly increasing its accessibility, with councils getting accessible changing facilities and toilets with the larger changing beds for those that need them,” he said.

“Mid Ulster is lagging behind compared with Belfast and bigger cities. We don’t have any accessible changing facilities in any of the public toilets in Magherafelt.

“With the unique perspective in having a disability myself and knowing where the likes of a park and changing rooms are missing, I could have a voice to actually get it implemented for people that need it.

“Someone who is able-bodied may have a slight oversight, for no malicious reason other than they don’t think about it in their everyday lives.”

Padraic Farrell of Alliance Party (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhan Roberts

There are challenges for disabled candidates in terms of physical buildings where politicians meet too.

As recently as 2016, UUP MLA Andy Allen was campaigning to have a ramp installed at Stormont.

Role models like Mr Allen are important, said the Magherafelt candidate.

“If there is no disabled representation within politics, policies can reflect that,” said Mr Farrell.

“Even the buildings need to be accessible to let people in to have their voice [heard].

“My main focus is definitely to get Mid Ulster more accessible. I also want to thank the rest of my Mid Ulster team for helping with the likes of doorsteps,” he said.

“I definitely have a unique perspective when it comes to canvassing. There are hurdles there that other candidates wouldn’t have.”

Though Mid Ulster has never had an Alliance councillor elected, Mr Farrell said the party has been encouraged by the Assembly election performance of Claire Hackett last year.

Ms Hackett received 2,138 votes, a 2.1% increase on the previous election, and Padraic has said the reaction on the doorsteps has been positive.

“Now we have candidates in place, we are in a better position to get a councillor in Mid Ulster, especially with more and more people who were born post-Good Friday Agreement starting to vote,” he said.

“It’s been really positive and it has heightened my optimism that we will get a seat. I’ve had no negative feedback. A lot of people are saying what is needed in the town — a younger, more progressive voice instead of the usual status quo.”