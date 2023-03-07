Dissident threat shows police families viewed as ‘less than human’ says former senior officer

The use of the phrase ‘legitimate targets’ to describe officers’ families has been branded ‘obscene’

Police and ATO deal with a suspect car carrying a device outside Waterside Police Station in Derry on November 21, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Sunday Life)

A dissident republican threat to families of PSNI officers in Northern Ireland “demonises and dehumanises” both officers and their families, a former senior officer has said.

In a code-worded statement given to The Irish News, Arm na Poblachta (ANP) said they are “looking at the families of PSNI officers as legitimate targets”.

It is believed to be the first time an armed republican group has directly threatened civilian families of serving police officers.

Former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Stephen White said the “obscene” threat revealed dissident republicans viewed officers’ families as “less than human”.

Former Assistant Chief Constable Stephen White OBE

“Terrorism is the same all over the world; young men in particular are radicalised or recruited into organisations who then try to dehumanise and demonise police officers,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“That, to me, is where this whole thing comes about. In their ideology, it is somehow acceptable to kill police officers because they are seen as less than human. That’s the way extremists work.

“This is taking it a step further by somehow dehumanising the families of police officers using that obscene description of ‘legitimate target’.

“There is nothing legitimate about murder, about terrorising people, but I suspect that most law-abiding folk will continue to support the PSNI and their families at this time.”

Mr White said the police were correct to take the threat seriously, despite the relatively small stature of the dissident republican group.

“There is still a substantial threat, and it’s now brought more severely into light,” he said.

“My hope is that it will not dissuade any police officer or member of a police officer’s family from continuing to do their duty.

“Sadly, this is what terrorism is all about; cowardly acts of creating fear and terror in the most soft of targets.

“As we know, it only takes one fanatical, radicalised terrorist to commit atrocities, so all threats should be paid attention to.

“One can only hope people will be sensible and proportionate in terms of their personal security, but that they will continue to do their duty with courage and professionalism.”

Alan McQuillan said the PSNI's resources had been eroded in recent years

Alan McQuillan, also a former Assistant Chief Constable, condemned the ANP threat as “totally deplorable”.

“There are no legitimate targets anywhere and these people have no legitimacy themselves,” he said.

“They don’t have any electoral base, they don’t represent anybody, they have virtually no support in the community, let alone the republican community.

“Arm na Poblachta is a ‘nom de guerre’ that they are using. It sprang out of people who tended to be on the Continuity IRA side of things.

“They haven’t been involved in very much, they are a splinter of a splinter of a splinter and tend to be more personality-driven.

“That doesn’t mean they are not dangerous, but the extent to which they are a threat is debatable and they are probably vying for position in the run-up to Easter.”

Mr McQuillan said dissident republican groupings may have been emboldened as the PSNI is hit with “cut after cut”.

“The PSNI now stands 2,000 officers below where Patten said they should be for a population the size we have,” he said.

“We are not just hundreds of officers short, it’s about 25% short from where Patten thought it should be.

“That is having a really bad effect on its ability to deliver a service. People aren’t stupid, they see this and know the chances of getting caught are getting ever smaller.”

Police Federation NI (PFNI) chairman Liam Kelly said threatening police officers and their families was despicable.

“Officers’ families make big sacrifices so that officers can continue to safeguard communities and counter the reckless and profit-inspired gangsters who deliver misery,” he said.

“We must work together to rid Northern Ireland of the scourge of paramilitarism and gangsterism, and I would appeal for an all-out community effort to do just that.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the threat highlighted the resourcing need within the PSNI.

“It underscores the need to support the PSNI, both vocally and by pressing the Government to tackle the budget shortfall within policing,” he added.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly branded the threat “absolutely despicable” and said the group should disband.

“They should pack up and go. There is no place for these groups in our communities,” he said.

Alliance’s Nuala McAllister said the “despicable threat should be removed immediately”, while the SDLP’s Mark H Durkan condemned the statement as “absolutely reprehensible”.

The Policing Board condemned the threat as “sinister”.

“No one should have to live under a threat because of a career choice, and neither should any member of their family,” said a spokesperson.

“This is a sinister threat, designed to cause fear. It is condemned by the Board and must be condemned right across the community.”

The threat, which was accompanied by claims of responsibility for recent attempted attacks in the Corrody Road and Lettershandoney areas of Derry, is being taken seriously by the PSNI.

“We have reminded all officers and staff of their personal safety and security both on and off duty,” said the Assistant Chief Constable for the PSNI’s Crime Department, Mark McEwan.

“This is a sickening attempt to terrorise our officers and staff. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will not be deterred from delivering a visible and impartial policing service to all communities.”