Dissidents planning Sinn Fein attack after PSNI recruitment event, says Michelle O'Neill

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said police have informed Sinn Fein of dissident republican threats against her after the party showed support for a PSNI recruitment campaign.

Speaking at Stormont on Tuesday the Sinn Fein vice-president said threats were also made against party colleague and Policing Board member Gerry Kelly.

First Minister Arlene Foster condemned the threats saying they had no place in a democracy.

The threat is thought to be in relation to Ms O'Neill and Mr Kelly's attendance at a PSNI recruitment earlier this month.

Sinn Fein's attendance at the policing recruitment event was seen as groundbreaking, given the party's historically uneasy relationship with the police.

While Sinn Fein has supported the PSNI since 2007, the party has declined to attend passing out parades for new recruits.

“I have been told by police that dissident republicans are planning attacks on myself and my colleague Gerry Kelly," Ms O'Neill said.

“This comes in the same week as over 500,000 people have supported Sinn Fein’s agenda for change. The debate on Irish unity is centre stage.

“It is against this backdrop that so-called Republicans are planning attacks on Sinn Fein."

The Mid Ulster MLA said the pair would not be deterred by the threats.

“These people have no politics, no strategy and nothing to offer. They are at war with their community and are now threatening political representatives who serve the people," Ms O'Neill said.

“These threats are coming a week after Gerry Kelly and I attended a PSNI recruitment event.

“Sinn Fein will not be deterred. We will continue to pursue our objective of a united Ireland while building a civic, accountable representative policing service, which polices with the community.

“These armed groups have nothing to offer. It’s time they packed up and disbanded.”

DUP leader Mrs Foster said "there is no place for violence and threats".

"The ballot box is how we effect change, not through the bomb or bullet," she said.

"Whether in 1970, 1980, 1990 or 2020, violence from every hue must be condemned."

Justice Minister Naomi Long said those behind the threats "must be brought to justice".

“I want to see a peaceful, shared society where we respect the law and each other. The PSNI works day and daily to keep everyone in our community safe and I welcome support for its recruitment campaign," the Alliance leader said.

"Those who would issue threats against elected representatives or anyone else for that matter have nothing to offer."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the threats were "an attack not just on one party but on the peace we've all fought for".

"Those behind it are setting themselves against the Irish people and they will never win. My thoughts are with Michelle, Gerry and their families today."

A PSNI spokesperson said that they do not discuss the security of any individual and "no inference should be drawn from this".

"If we receive information that suggests an individual may need to review their security we will take steps to inform them immediately. We will never ignore anything that could place an individual at risk," the spokesperson said.

Ms O'Neill and Mr Kelly attended the PSNI recruitment launch on February 4 alongside First Minister Arlene Foster, Chief Constable Simon Byrne and other Policing Board members and politicians.

The event took place in the midst of a debate about increasing the representation of Catholic officers in the police force.

Speaking at the event Mr Byrne acknowledged the step taken by Ms O'Neill and Mr Kelly in attending the event.

"We don't underestimate the significant step forward Sinn Fein has taken in endorsing this campaign merely by being here and beginning a conversation about how we can work differently to improve policing right across the country," the Chief Constable said.

Of 6,900 current PSNI officers 67% are from a Protestant background, 32% Catholic and 1% from an ethnic minority.