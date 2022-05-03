Diversity has increased in NI, but why are main parties not reflecting this?

Ethnic minorities on barriers they face in Northern Ireland politics

Change: Sipho Sibanda on the campaign trail for People Before Profit

The racial and ethnic demographics of Northern Ireland have changed.

The main political parties have been criticised for not reflecting this — from a lack of diversity of their candidates to what policy issues get prioritised.

Figures from the 2021 Census could show that 4% of Northern Ireland’s population is from a black or minority ethnic background, according to the Equality Commission. And around 150,000 migrants, mostly from the EU, are estimated to live here.

Yet not a single elected representative at the Assembly is from an ethnic minority or migrant background, and there is only one minority ethnic representative within all local councils.

“Diversity is here, and it is here to stay,” Beverley Simpson told investigative website The Detail whilst on a break from her shift as a nurse in Londonderry. “So you might as well open up your politics and let us through the door.”

Ms Simpson has called Northern Ireland home for over 15 years, although she is originally from Guyana and has a Barbadian mother.

“I’ve got a lot of culture in me,” she laughs.

She is not impressed with the lack of the diversity in the candidates for this week’s election, especially from the five government parties.

“At some point, people from the migrant community are going to step up and forward. So whether the traditional big parties pick them or not, it’s going to happen in the near future.”

Valeria Higgins shares similar sentiment. Originally from Russia, she moved to Australia as a child, later settling in Belfast.

All European Union and Commonwealth nationals are entitled to vote and stand in elections in Northern Ireland, and as an Australian citizen Ms Higgins exercises that right at “every election”.

“I feel it is important,” she says.

Options on who to vote for, though, can be limited.

“Although the [nationalist and unionist] parties have their own policies which are above and beyond the orange and green, it is still very hard to look past that.

“The choice, at least for me, is smaller, because of the two-sided politics.”

These issues were recently highlighted in a damning report by a Westminster watchdog.

The Northern Ireland affairs committee warned that the politics of ‘green and orange’ — including the framework under which Stormont is set up — means that minority ethnic communities have often been “overlooked” in politics and policymaking.

The visible lack of representation of minority ethnic identities in public life has made the problem worse, the report said, calling on political parties to “better reflect Northern Ireland society today”.

The Equality Commission’s senior policy officer Deborah Howe told The Detail that the lack of representation in Stormont is ‘key inequality’ which has wide implications.

“It goes much broader than just the Assembly,” she said. “You don’t have the diversity of views when legislation is being scrutinised,” nor on important oversight bodies such as the policing board.

South Belfast is Northern Ireland’s most diverse constituency.

Sipho Sibanda, an activist and social policy student originally from Zimbabwe, is standing for People Before Profit here.

She is one of the very few candidates in this election from a minority ethnic community.

Regardless of the background of the voter or the candidate, she says recurring themes are raised at the doors — the cost of living, petrol prices, fears about climate change.

Ms Sibanda says she was motivated to run for office as she was acutely aware of the lack of representation.

The approach from policymakers is too often “more of what can we do for you. It’s not do come in and let’s make the policy together”.

But when it came to the election and People Before Profit asked her to stand, she says she was initially hesitant.

“I was talking about representation, but I thought somebody else would do it,” she says, laughing.

“And I thought, I keep talking about it. I might as well walk the walk.”

Elly Odhiambo is also running for the first time.

Originally from Kenya, he has lived here more than 20 years, working as a lecturer, playwright, community support worker and columnist. “I’ve been knocking on doors like there is no tomorrow,” he says.

Lacking financial resources and a team of volunteers to help canvass makes running as an independent difficult, he said, but it can have advantages.

“People want a genuine person speaking to them, because most of them are fed up with politicians at Stormont. They’re saying, ‘Will I even vote?’” (One in three people did not vote in the last election here).

Mr Odhiambo considered running with a mainstream party — and even approached two — but it was difficult to make inroads.

He feels the main parties are closed to newcomers. “It’s like a cartel. It actually reminds me sometimes of Kenya,” he says.

In regards to the lack of representation, he says: “You think to yourself, why is that not happening?”