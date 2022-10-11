Dodds warns any delay to NI Protocol Bill would 'greatly increase threat of instability' as peers seek to allow time for negotiation with Brussels

The Union flag and the EU flag fly from the same mast above the Summerhall building in Edinburgh.

Lord Dodds of Duncairn during the 2nd reading debate of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Lords

The former DUP MP and peer Lord Nigel Dodds has claimed any delay to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Lords would “greatly increase the threat of instability in Northern Ireland”.

The former North Belfast MP was speaking in the chamber during the second reading debate of the Bill, as two so-called “regret motions” were proposed in the chamber.

The motions mean a vote on the Bill is not expected to take place on Tuesday evening and the motions criticise the introduction of the draft legislation and urging a delay to allow time for a negotiated settlement to be reached with Brussels.

In his comments, Lord Dodds claimed the protocol “negates democracy itself”.

"To those tempted to delay this Bill I would say I cannot conceive of anything more counter-productive. It can only embolden intransigence on the part of the EU during negotiations, and it will delay the return of the institutions in Northern Ireland if negotiations fail to deliver the fundamental replacement of the Protocol that is necessary,” he said.

“It would greatly increase the threat of instability in Northern Ireland which, thanks to misguided attempts to prevent the whole of the United Kingdom leaving the EU as one, is now more unstable than it has been for years.”

The former DUP deputy leader also insisted the Bill is "necessary", comparing the situation in Northern Ireland to that of a "colony".

He argued that the people in Northern Ireland are governed by EU rules without any representation on that body.

"The only model that comes close to fitting is the UN category of non-self-governing territory, which is the current term for a colony,” he added.

"That such a solution should be considered desirable or indeed workable for part of this United Kingdom in the 21st century beggars belief."

Tory peer Lord Cormack, who chaired the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee when a Member of Parliament, is pressing for a six-month postponement to give breathing space for a solution to be found.

In a separate "regret" measure, Labour point out the legislation is widely seen as a breach of international law and highlight concerns in Northern Ireland over its contents.

It calls on the Government to prioritise a negotiated settlement and use existing legal options to resolve the impasse, as well as consider whether pausing the Bill would help the progress of talks.

Both amendments at such an early stage of the Bill in the Lords, where the Government does not have an overall majority, underlines its contentious nature and sets the scene for a showdown between the unelected upper chamber and the Commons, unless an agreement is reached with the EU.

In the motion proposed by Labour peer Baroness Chapman, it stated that: This House regrets that His Majesty’s Government have introduced legislation which is widely perceived to breach the United Kingdom’s obligations under international law; further regrets that they have proposed unparalleled delegated powers to be exercised by Ministers of the Crown, which could be used to undermine international law and which would be subject to little or no parliamentary scrutiny."

Read more Jeffrey Donaldson welcomes reports Dame Arlene Foster set for House of Lords, according to leaked list

It added: “Calls on His Majesty's Government to prioritise a negotiated solution with the European Union, and to pursue existing legal options to resolve outstanding issues around the operation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland; and further calls on His Majesty’s Government to consider and report to the House on whether pausing this legislation would be beneficial to the progress of those negotiations or other processes.”

The protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

The dispute has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned the Prime Minister that the party will not return to powersharing in Northern Ireland unless "decisive action" is taken to remove Brexit's Irish Sea border.

Political opponents have criticised the DUP boycott, insisting it is hampering efforts to support families struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation that would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

However, relations between the UK and EU appear to have improved since Liz Truss became Prime Minister and both London and Brussels have been talking up the potential for striking a deal through a fresh round of negotiations.

Former national security adviser Lord Ricketts backed the call for a "pause" in the passage of the Bill, warning of the harm it would do to the UK's international standing.

He said: "The only world leader that I can think of who might raise a cheer if this Bill became law is Vladimir Putin because it would sow division and discord among key members of the alliance supporting Ukraine."

Highlighting the need for solidarity on Ukraine, the independent crossbencher, who has previously served as ambassador to France, added: "It therefore seems to me to be the worst possible moment for the Government to be pushing forward on taking powers to renege on our international law commitments to the EU. If the Bill becomes law the EU will retaliate."

He said: "Is this really the time to be risking a trade war with the EU when we have a real war a couple of hours flying time away?"

He went on: "If the Government insist on pushing this Bill through onto the statute book, it opens up new divisions with the EU, it will do damage to our reputation around the world as a serious country in all democratic countries."