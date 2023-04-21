Dominic Raab replaced by Alex Chalk and Oliver Dowden following resignation over bulling investigation

Mr Raab had also held the role of justice secretary as well as being Deputy Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been replaced as both justice secretary and Deputy Prime Minister after his resignation in the wake of a report into allegations of bullying.

Mr Raab has been replaced by Cheltenham MP Alex Chalk as justice secretary, while former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden has taken on his role as Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr Raab had been facing eight formal complaints about his behaviour as a minister within the lawyer-led inquiry into the allegations.

The report – complied by Adam Tolley KC – was published on Friday and concluded Mr Raab had engaged in an "abuse or misuse of power" that "undermines or humiliates" while foreign secretary.

In his resignation letter, Mr Raab said it was important he “keep his word” and resign if any findings of bullying were identified in the report.

"I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word,” he said.

"It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a Minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked.”

The former Deputy Prime Minister said he was “genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt”, but set out a number of concerns he had over the investigation process.

"Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government,” he said.

"In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British people.

"Finally, I raised with you a number of improprieties that came to light during the course of this inquiry. They include the systematic leaking of skewed and fabricated claims to the media in breach of the rules of the inquiry and the Civil Service Code of Conduct, and the coercive removal by a senior official of dedicated Private Secretaries from my Ministry of Justice Private Office, in October of last year. I hope these will be independently reviewed.

"I remain as supportive of you and this government, as when I first introduced you at your campaign leadership launch last July. You have proved a great Prime Minister in very challenging times, and you can count on my support from the backbenches.”

Mr Tolley’s five-month investigation into eight formal complaints about Mr Raab's conduct as Brexit secretary and foreign secretary, and in his previous tenure leading the Ministry of Justice, was handed to Downing Street on Thursday morning.

The senior lawyer stopped short of ruling whether Mr Raab's behaviour amounted to bullying but made multiple findings that fit his definition of bullying.

Mr Raab acted in an "intimidating" fashion with "unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct" in a work meeting while he was foreign secretary, the report said.

He also committed an "abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates" with a staffing move, which Mr Raab argued was key to Brexit negotiations on Gibraltar with Spain.

But Mr Tolley said he "introduced an unwarranted punitive element" while his conduct was inevitably "experienced as undermining or humiliating by the affected individual".

On a separate occasion while running the Foreign Office, Mr Raab was found to have caused a "significant adverse effect" on a civil servant after conveying a threat.

He was said to have issued "unspecified disciplinary action", suggesting there had been a breach of the Civil Service Code.

In a separate strand of the investigation, Mr Tolley praised the Ministry of Justice complainants' "courage" for coming forward with allegations that launched the inquiry.

Cheltenham MP Alex Chalk has been appointed to replace Raab as Justice Secretary. Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire — © PA

Though he did not make any formal findings about Mr Raab's conduct in relation to these claims, Mr Tolley did say Mr Raab acted in an "intimidating" manner at meetings with policy officials.

He made "unconstructive critical comments" about the quality of work, including criticising the absence of "the basics".

Mr Raab was found to have criticised the "'obstructiveness" of officials and described some work as "utterly useless" and "woeful".

Mr Tolley said behaviour that constitutes bullying under the ministerial code if it could be characterised as offensive, intimidating or insulting, or amount to a misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates.

In a letter accepting Mr Raab’s resignation, Rishi Sunak said he was grateful for the former’s “steadfast personal support” during the Conservative Party leadership contest.

“The subsequent dedication, commitment and loyalty with which you have discharged your responsibilities as Deputy Prime Minister has been typical of your belief in public service,” he said.

"I look forward to receiving your support from the backbenches as you continue to passionately represent your constituents of Esher and Walton. Thank you for your service to this and previous Governments and I wish you and your family every possible success for the future."