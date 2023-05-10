Donald Trump branded ‘most dangerous man I met’ as Ruby Wax recalls encounter

Comedian Ruby Wax has claimed former US president Donald Trump "was the most dangerous man I've ever met" after he was found liable in a civil case for sexually abusing a female writer .

Wax met Trump in the 1990s when he appeared on her show ‘Ruby Wax Meets’.

"He’s the most dangerous man I’ve ever met,” she told Sky News.

"Again, look at people’s eyes and they will tell you the story.

"There was loathing and he got me – he pegged me.

"He said you're aggressive with a smile.

"And that's because I felt like a trapped animal. I don't come across sexually, but if I had, he would have had me.

"But I don't, so he hated me - he only likes women that he can control and use as a kind of... toy."

Her comments come after Trump was found liable for sexually abusing E Jean Carroll in the 1990s, as well as for defamation.

A civil trial rejected her claim she was raped during the encounter.

Donald Trump denies all wrongdoing and has said he will appeal the decision.

In an interview with Kay Burley, Wax recalled how people would have said "this guy cannot go near anything” in the same way they would have said about Bill Cosby who was jailed in 2018 on sex assault charges before it was overturned.

Cosby, who denies all allegations, was subsequently found liable for sexually assaulting a woman at the Playboy Mansion, and ordered to pay damages.

Wax recalled being left alone with Trump on one occasion.

"He did get in the car with me at one point with no sound on and tell me what exactly he thinks of women," she said.

“And it was appalling.

"And had I had sound, he would have gotten [sic] more votes because that's my country."

Trump has already taken to his Truth Social site to brand the outcome of the civil case "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time" and a "disgrace".

The potential presidential candidate claimed the judge was biased and made sure "the result was as negative as it could possibly be, speaking to, and in control of a jury from an anti-Trump area..."

Last month Chicago-born Wax branded her stay at the Titanic Hotel and a visit to the Titanic exhibition as “macabre” and described being left “shaking and traumatised”.

The 69-year-old performer was on tour to discuss ways to make the world a kinder and more compassionate place.

“I’ve just done a gig in Belfast where they put me up in the Hotel Titanic,” she told fans in a scathing review.

“I don’t think anyone else at the hotel thought it was as macabre as I did.

“The hallways, floors and doors are replicas of the original design. I didn’t sleep as I kept waiting to hit an iceberg and run for a life raft.”

She also relayed stinging feedback following her trip to the Titanic Museum.

“You get on a miniature ship that takes you on a track from the building of the ship to the night of the disaster," she wrote.

"Then you join first class on the fateful night as they dance and sip their champagne.

“You hear their laughter followed by a hard crunch and then watch a life like rendition of the ship sinking... now you get a recording of screams, emergency alarms and pointless flares shooting into the sky. In the last room the ship seems to go up to heaven where they have heavenly music and misty clouds with images of some of the people who drowned.

“There’s a list of the names who didn’t survive... I exited shaking and traumatized while families people around me were smiling like they had been to Disneyland, heading to the souvenir shop to get a Titanic ‘A night to remember’ coffee mug.

“I wonder if there are interactive rides at other disasters? I hope not.

“Outside the ‘Titanic Experience’ is a lawn divided into three sections,” she continued. “One is about fifty feet by fifty feet. The middle patch is smaller and the final patch is about 10 feet by eight feet.

"These patches represent how many people survived the sinking of the Titanic if they were standing shoulder to shoulder.

"The first patch represents first class — hundreds of people survived. In economy not so many and steerage about fifty. Now if that doesn’t make you throw up nothing will.”

In response Adrian McNally, General Manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, said: “Titanic Hotel Belfast is one of Northern Ireland’s most unique and iconic hotels. It has been voted leading hotel for five consecutive years since opening, by the public.

“The hotel serves as a tasteful reminder of the great shipbuilding heritage of the area and recognises the world-class workmanship of the people of Belfast who delivered ocean liners designed in the Drawing Offices which now welcome thousands of domestic and overseas guests each year.”

He said the hotel and the area is one he hopes people will want to experience for themselves.

“We welcome all guest feedback and would thank the social media followers of Ms Wax who have taken the time to comment with their own view of the hotel and our multi-award winning offering,” he added.

“I would encourage anyone interested in RMS Titanic and the industrial history of Belfast to reserve a place on our free heritage tour or book an overnight stay to experience the hotel for themselves.”

Likewise, a spokesperson for Titanic Belfast said they were “sorry to hear that the Titanic Experience did not meet (Ms Wax’s) expectations”.

“Our aim is to give a full, well-rounded history of RMS Titanic and the city that built her, through different media and interactive displays and we find that most of our visitors enjoy this experience,” said the spokesperson of the attraction, which has become one of the most popular in Northern Ireland since it opened in 2012 and recently completed a major renovation project.

“We work hard to be respectful to the Titanic story, the people who built her, sailed on her and perished on her.

“We are telling her story in the location where RMS Titanic was built, celebrating the city’s maritime heritage and industrial past, offering visitors a unique, rich and authentic experience.”