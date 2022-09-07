Donaldson criticises Lagan Valley rivals for social media ‘attack’

His ire was directed at Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood and TUV candidate Lorna Smyth.

In Ms Eastwood’s case he said “she proudly describes herself as Irish”, in what he claimed was a “desperate attempt to undermine unionism and our British identity”.

The DUP leader pointed out that Ms Smyth was not from Lagan Valley and therefore did not understand the views of constituents.

However, Ms Smyth hit back saying Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots parachuted into South Belfast from Lagan Valley, while Emma Little Pengelly was co-opted.

Mr Donaldson also referenced a recent LucidTalk poll published in the Belfast Telegraph which showed some 82% of unionist voters believe that the DUP should not return to Stormont until the protocol is either scrapped or significantly changed — up six points from May.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Sir Jeffrey said: “Recently Lorna Smyth from Bangor, unsuccessful TUV candidate in the Assembly elections and Sorcha Eastwood of Alliance have taken to attacking me on social media for my stance in standing up for Northern Ireland.

“Perhaps if Lorna caught a train and visited Lagan Valley every now and again, she would hear what I am hearing from unionists the length and breadth of this constituency. They are fed up with petty bickering by those small number of unionists who seem to believe that unionist infighting and division is the best way to protect the Union and remove the protocol.

“Have the election results taught them nothing? Even Jim Allister described his Party’s inability to win a single extra seat for unionism as a ‘failure’.

“Meanwhile the DUP remains resolute in its stance and according to recent polls has the support of some 82% of unionist voters. Indeed we have seen an influx of new members eager to support our cause.”

He added: “As for Sorcha, who proudly describes herself as Irish, she is desperate to undermine unionism and our British identity.

“Her Party demands the rigorous implementation of a protocol that is harming businesses and consumers across Northern Ireland and undermining our place in the Union. Now Sorcha and the Alliance Party want to exclude unionists from Government and frankly they don’t want a unionist about the place. That’s why they are vigorously targeting unionist seats.

“I will not be deflected by Lorna’s feeble attempts to undermine my stand for unionism nor Sorcha’s anti-unionist rants.

“We have a clear mandate for the stance we are taking and I want to thank all of you who have been in touch for your solid support and encouragement in these challenging times.

“I make no apology for standing up for the cause of the Union and for Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom. I expect the new Prime Minister to do likewise. In our unity is our strength.”

In response, TUV spokesperson Lorna Smyth accused the DUP leader of resorting to “personal attacks”.

“The old adage that the truth hurts has taken on a new lease of life with the leader of the DUP resorting to personal attacks after I had the audacity to dare question and expose his position(s) on several key political issues on social media.

“It took the DUP more than a year and the prospect of an election for them to shift from happily sitting in the Executive implementing the protocol to apparently endorsing the TUV position of forcing the Government to choose between the protocol and Stormont.

“I make no apology, therefore, for seeking clarity on what the DUP’s bottom line on the issue now is.”

The Alliance party said it did not want to respond.