Donaldson defiant over DUP’s ‘shameful’ block on Stormont

I have strong unionist support for my position, insists party leader as he is accused of ‘demeaning’ the electorate

Return: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is approached by a visitor at Stormont yesterday. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Suzanne Breen Sat 14 May 2022 at 08:00