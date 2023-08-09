Donaldson: DUP will work in ‘spirit of co-operation’ with Dublin to restore power-sharing

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will discuss matters of mutual interest with the Irish government in efforts to restore power-sharing “in a spirit of co-operation”.

Sir Jeffrey was speaking after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke about London’s “reluctance” to work with Dublin hindering the prospect of getting Stormont back up and running.

The Taoiseach is due to meet the Stormont parties in Belfast today, and will also conduct a series of engagements, visiting Linfield Football Club at Windsor Park, the GAA Ulster Council, Federation of Small Businesses and Women in Business.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, meanwhile, said if the situation continues then some form of joint authority will have to be considered.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Varadkar said that if a solution to the political impasse is not found soon, it could be after the next Westminster elections before power-sharing is restored. Former Stormont First Minister Paul Givan resigned back in February of last year, with ministers remaining in place in shadow form until October 27.

The DUP has since refused to get back around the Executive table until the party’s concerns over post-Brexit arrangements are addressed.

Earlier this year the Windsor Framework was agreed to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol, which essentially put a trade border down the Irish Sea.

Taking effect from October, the Windsor Framework will establish a green/red land system for managing the flow of goods at Northern Ireland ports.

Mr Varadkar called on Westminster to ensure the British and Irish governments can “work hand-in-glove and apply both pressure and support… in a co-ordinated way”, saying a closer partnership is “crucial” to restoring the Stormont institutions.

“But there has been a reluctance, I suppose, in Downing Street, to go down that route,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said his talks to date with the UK Government and NI parties have led him to hope the institutions could be restored this autumn. But he conceded: “It is more hope than expectation at this stage, to be frank.”

“If we don’t seize this window of opportunity in the next couple of months, talk will turn both in Belfast and in London to the next Westminster elections and it might be after that before we can get things going again.”

Mr Varadkar said both governments, as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, need to work together to restore Stormont power-sharing.

“The Good Friday Agreement functions when Dublin and London have a common strategy and work hand-in-glove and apply both pressure and support to the five parties in a co-ordinated way. And that’s been absent now for a long time, unfortunately,” he said.

In response to Mr Varadkar’s comments, Sir Jeffrey said his party had been consistent in its stance that Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom must be “respected and protected in law, and that arrangements command the support of unionists as well as nationalists”.

“We will continue to engage in discussions with the UK Government on the basis of the paper collectively agreed by our party officers and submitted to the Government in June,” the DUP leader said.

“Whilst many of the issues relate to trade moving within the United Kingdom, there are obviously aspects which impact upon cross-border trade. We will discuss those matters of mutual interest in a spirit of co-operation.

“Lessons must be learned from previous mistakes and it is important that these discussions are approached in a positive way and with a view to finding real solutions and not just sticking plasters or short-term fixes.”

Mr Eastwood said any reluctance on the part of London to work with Dublin on getting Stormont back up and running is “totally unacceptable”.

“When it comes to making decisions about the future of the North, the Irish government will always have an important role to play, and we have been clear that unless the institutions are restored the only acceptable way forward will be some form of joint authority,” he added.

“We have seen over the past 25 years that the North functions most effectively when both governments enjoy a close relationship. Every day that Stormont lies dormant people in the North suffer as a result.

“The British Government needs to live up to its obligations and engage fully with its counterparts in Dublin so that we can focus on what matters – getting MLAs back to work so they can begin dealing with the issues impacting families here.”

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said: “The peace process has always succeeded most when London and Dublin work closely together.

“Today, Northern Ireland is perhaps facing the greatest interlocking governance and financial crisis since 1998.

“While of course the UK and Irish governments have different roles and responsibilities, there is an onus on them to work in partnership to provide the impetus and incentives for the timely restoration of the political institutions and their future sustainability.”

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said: “The Taoiseach correctly points out the urgent need for a joint strategy between the two governments to get the Assembly and Executive up and running with no more delays.

“That joint strategy has clearly been absent to date.

“The British Government now needs to agree a clear plan with the Irish government, and to now act with the rigorous impartiality required under the Good Friday Agreement, to restore all of the political institutions.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office said: “The UK and Irish governments have long agreed to co-operation in line with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, including through the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference.

“The UK Government firmly believes that the three stranded approach set out in the Agreement offers the best route to securing the timely restoration of the Northern Ireland institutions, and our commitment to it remains unchanged.”