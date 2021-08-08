Donaldson in no hurry to take seat at Stormont

Issues facing unionism best dealt with at Westminster: DUP leader

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is in no hurry to take a seat at Stormont — and with it the role of First Minister.

The Lagan Valley MP is convinced that the major challenges facing political unionism — the Northern Ireland Protocol and dealing with the legacy of the Troubles — have to be dealt with at Westminster.

“I think it is important right now that the leader of unionism is at Westminster,” he told The Sunday Times.

“I think many of the issues that confront us are Westminster-based, not least on the Northern Ireland Protocol and dealing with legacy. So, for the time being, I am content to be leading the DUP at Westminster.”

He told the paper he wanted to see movement on the removal of the protocol within weeks, and warned that the DUP could begin a boycott of the North-South institutions established by the 1998 Belfast Agreement if progress was not forthcoming.

“The Irish Sea border must go as it contravenes Article 6 of the Act of Union,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“The protocol which created that border undermines the right of the people of Northern Ireland to trade freely within the UK and those barriers have got to be removed.”

Asked if he trusted Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the protocol issue, Sir Jeffrey responded: “Well I can’t be sure, and I am not taking anything on trust alone.

"That is why we have made clear that any solution has to have the consent and support of unionists.

"Not one unionist party supports this protocol. I think the Prime Minister now ‘gets it’ in terms of recognising that the protocol undermines political as well as economic stability.”

“Lord Frost [the Brexit minister] in his command paper has said the conditions exist for triggering Article 16 if a deal cannot be done to end the Irish Sea border. I believe this time the Government ‘gets it’ and is prepared to enact Article 16 if needs be.

“The clock is ticking. The harm that this protocol is doing is real, so it is vital that action is taken soon. I am talking about weeks and not months, and that if doesn’t happen then the capacity for political instability will increase.

"Now that is not something I want to happen, as I want to see solutions coming forward quickly.

“But let me be clear: if those solutions are not forthcoming then, if the UK Government fails to follow through on what it has committed to do, undoubtedly that will have implications.”

He also warned that without progress on the protocol issues, DUP ministers at Stormont would not collaborate in implementing the EU’s rules.

“I genuinely believe that practical solutions can be found that end the Irish Sea border while protecting the EU internal market,” Sir Jeffrey continued.

“I don’t want a border either in the Irish Sea or on this island.

"But if negotiations with the EU fail, then DUP ministers will not implement the protocol because to do so would be an act of self-harm towards the Union.”

The recently-elected DUP leader said he planned to meet Irish premier Micheal Martin, later this month.

“I want to get to a place where there is good co-operation on a north-south basis but the protocol is harming the potential for that and the Irish Government needs to recognise the harm it is doing to relations on this island,” Sir Jeffrey said.