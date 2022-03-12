Donaldson reveals unionist leaders met to discuss maximising their vote in May

DUP leader’s bid for co-operation cheered at rally

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said unionist leaders have met to discuss the need for greater co-operation in the Assembly election.

He said he “wants to see unionist parties get maximum return” in May and has agreed to work with TUV leader Jim Allister to send a “strong message to Westminster”.

At an anti-protocol rally in Crossgar, Sir Jeffrey revealed that he was originally intending to run three DUP candidates in Lagan Valley in May’s poll.

But he said he was now “reviewing this” so votes can be transferred to other unionist parties — and there was agreement from Mr Allister.

Mr Donaldson was met with applause and cheers at the rally in Crossgar Orange Hall.

It was a marked contrast with party colleague Sammy Wilson, who was roundly booed at a similar event in Markethill last month.

The rally was postponed from February 25 as a mark of respect following the death of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

Speakers last night included Sir Jeffrey, Mr Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib, UUP election candidate Jill Macauley and Baroness Hoey.

Sir Jeffrey said unionist leaders met on Monday and discussed the “need for greater unionist unity and cooperation in the forthcoming election”.

“That’s what I want to happen,” he said.

“I want our votes to transfer to the other unionist candidates.”

He said he believes unionists can win four seats in Lagan Valley.

There are three unionist MLAs in the constituency, as well as one Alliance and one SDLP MLA.

Mr Allister, meanwhile, described the protocol as “Union-dismantling”, adding the “living reality” of the protocol is “what it means, without consent, to be colonised under foreign control.”

The North Antrim MLA said: “When it comes to trade, GB is defined as a foreign or ‘third country’.

“That is the very essence of the offence of the protocol and why it is Union-dismantling.”

He added: “Let’s be very clear. If we want to maximise the unionist vote, then we need to vote for all anti-protocol unionist candidates, that is pretty simple, but it’s pretty necessary.

“This isn’t about vote for X and get Y the nationalist, this is about vote for X and get Y the unionist; and that’s what we need to do.

“Unionism needs to realise that if we allow this protocol to bed in, then there will be no way back into this United Kingdom.”

Ms Macauley said that “collapsing Stormont is not the answer” and that more emphasis needs given to agreeing the budget and protecting our healthcare system.

While these remarks were met with mixed reception from the audience, Ms Macauley also called for a strong unionist vote at the forthcoming election.