Donaldson to tell US politicians that NI can only move forward by ‘respecting views of unionists’

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will travel to Washington DC next week for a series of meetings on Capitol Hill, where he said he will tell politicians of ‘areas of concern’ that remain for unionists surrounding the Windsor Framework.

“I look forward to meeting with law makers and opinion formers in the United States next week,” said the Lagan Valley MP.

"My message to them will be that it is vital Northern Ireland is able to move forward building on solid foundations – but that can only be done by respecting the views of unionists.

“The Windsor Framework represents progress but there remain areas of concern where further work and engagement are required if we are to secure arrangements that are good for the long-term interests of Northern Ireland and which can be supported by unionists as well as nationalists.”

Mr Donaldson reiterated his party’s recent sentiments about organisations and individuals which the DUP have deemed as ‘rigorous implementers’ of the Protocol.

“Despite many in Dublin and Brussels telling us that the NI Protocol could not be re-negotiated progress has been made, but there is more to do,” he continued.

"Whilst Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance Party would have ‘rigorously implemented’ the Protocol, we have held our nerve and will keep working to get it right.

“Just as some said there would be ‘no re-negotiation’, our determination has proved what can be achieved. We will continue our efforts to ensure that we get an outcome that works and which can be considered against our seven tests.”

On Friday morning, an eight-member panel announced by Mr Donaldson met to begin deliberations on the new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Former DUP leader and first minister Peter Robinson has been elected as the consultation panel’s chair.

“As we continue to engage in discussions with the Government I would encourage a broad section of unionism and loyalism, businesses and all those who want to see Northern Ireland prosper within the Union to take part in the consultation process,” said Mr Donaldson.

"The group has elected Peter Robinson to act as its chair and over the next number of weeks the consultation group is very eager to receive written responses in the first instance and thereafter where possible to meet with a cross-section of consultees.

“We are determined to see a return to the delicate political balance within Northern Ireland where the views of unionists are valued and respected. Washington, Dublin, London and Brussels must remember that progress has only ever been made in Northern Ireland by both unionists and nationalists working together.”

Sir Jeffrey has made clear that the DUP will take its time to consider the Windsor Framework before deciding whether to back it and lift its current blockade of devolution at Stormont.

He previously said the panel would report to him by the end of March.

Meanwhile, White House officials have visited Belfast in advance of a potential trip by President Joe Biden next month.

It is understood officials and members of the Secret Service arrived in Northern Ireland last weekend to scope possible venues for a presidential visit.