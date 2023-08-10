Donaldson urges residents to voice opinion to council after new bin collection proposal

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has urged residents to make their voices heard after Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) proposed controversial changes to bin collection arrangements.

In a Twitter post to his 35,000 followers, the Lagan Valley MP has urged residents to make their opinions known to the council.

Earlier this week LCCC launched a district-wide public consultation after facing opposition from a number of charity groups over its multi-million pound plans for a new kerbside collection system.

Sir Jeffrey tweeted: “It’s important that local people have their say on these proposals.

“Please do drop in and express your views. Any concerns that people have, I am happy to hear from you and will relay these to the Council. Email me at: jeffrey.donaldson.mp@parliament.uk.”

The new kerbside collection policy, which was agreed behind closed doors in January, will see an increased recycling bin size and decrease in the capacity of household waste bins.

In March, LCCC “abandoned” its tender for the new bin contract with a statement issued on the Government website ‘Gov.UK’.

The move came in the wake of criticism of new bin sizes by charities such as Friends of the Earth and AgeNI on environment and equality concerns.

A spokesperson for LCCC said: “As part of a 12-week equality consultation period on the kerbside collection model, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is hosting six ‘drop in’ consultation sessions for residents across the area.

“These sessions will provide further opportunities for residents to discuss the model with the council team and provide their views.

“We would encourage residents to attend and also complete the consultation questionnaire. It is available online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/kerbside.”

The drop- in sessions will be held on:

• Today (Thursday, August 10) at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex from 4pm to 7pm.

• Thursday, August 17 at Lough Moss Leisure Centre from 11am to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm.